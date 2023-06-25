2 All-New 7-Seater Full-Size SUVs Launching In India – Key Info

It’s an exciting time for SUV enthusiasts in India as two all-new full-size SUVs are expected to go on sale in the near future

SUVs are continuing to grow in popularity in our market, and automakers are planning to launch more of them, to capture consumer interest. Two highly anticipated large SUVs are set to make their way to the Indian market in the near future, offering exciting options for SUV enthusiasts.

Let’s take a closer look at what we can expect from the next-generation Toyota Fortuner and the Volkswagen Tayron.

1. Next-generation Toyota Fortuner

Toyota South Africa has confirmed that the Fortuner SUV will undergo a generation change, and the new model will see the introduction of a hybrid powertrain. The upcoming Fortuner is expected to be based on Toyota’s advanced TNGA-F platform, offering improved performance and enhanced safety.

While specific details about the hybrid powertrain remain under wraps, it is likely that the current 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine will be hybridized. This combination could deliver a power output of upwards of 200 bhp, with the addition of a mild-hybrid system. Although the global debut is slated for 2024, the launch timeline for India is yet to be confirmed.

2. Volkswagen Tayron

Volkswagen is gearing up to introduce the second-generation Tayron to various international markets, including India. The new Tayron is expected to be built on the MQB Evo platform, like Tiguan Allspace, and it will be a 7-seater SUV like it too.

Excitingly, the Tayron will be available with two plug-in hybrid powertrain options, mirroring the capabilities of the Tiguan. The power outputs are expected to range from 201hp to 268hp, with an electric range of over 62 miles (100 kilometers). Volkswagen plans to visually differentiate the Tayron from the regular Tiguan, offering a distinct and stylish design to captivate SUV enthusiasts.

SUV enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting lineup of large SUVs, providing a range of choices to suit their preferences and driving needs. Stay tuned for more updates on the launch dates and features of these highly anticipated models as they make their way to Indian showrooms in the near future.