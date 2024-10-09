1st Unit Of Thar Roxx Delivered, Auctioned For Rs. 1.31 Crore

The winning bid of Rs. 1.31 crore outpaced 20 active bidders during the auction held last month for Mahindra Thar Roxx

Mahindra & Mahindra has delivered the first customer unit of the Thar Roxx carrying the VIN 001 plate to Aakash Minda, who secured the vehicle through an online auction. The winning bid of Rs. 1.31 crore outpaced 20 active bidders during the auction held between September 15 and 16, 2024. The event attracted over 10,980 registrations, culminating in Minda’s successful bid.

The first owner selected the Nebula Blue colour for his Thar Roxx from a range of seven available options. The exclusive SUV, delivered in New Delhi by Mahindra Automotive’s Chief Marketing Officer, Manjari Upadhye, carries a unique badge signed by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. Additionally, it features a decorative branding plate numbered 001.

Speaking on the occasion, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “The tremendous interest we witnessed with over 10,000 registrations for the auction speaks volumes about the passion people have for Thar ROXX. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Aakash Minda for winning the auction and securing the first-ever Thar ROXX. We are especially proud that the proceeds from this auction will support a meaningful cause, amplifying the impact of this incredible milestone.”

What makes this moment even more significant is that the event was part of a humanity-driven initiative, with the proceeds from the auction donated to a recognized not-for-profit organisation for a social cause. The auction was organised by Mahindra First Choice Wheels on the carandbike online platform with Ernst & Young overseeing the entire bidding process to ensure transparency and fairness.

The proceeds from the auction were donated to the Naandi Foundation, and in a generous move, Mahindra matched the winning bid, effectively doubling the contribution. This act of doubling the donation further amplifies the impact of this charitable endeavour, supporting the foundation’s mission and enhancing its ability to drive meaningful social change.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is sold in an expansive range and it derives power from a 2.2L diesel and a 2.0L petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options. It is priced between Rs. 12.99 lakh and Rs. 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and over 1.76 lakh reservations were made within 60 minutes of the booking commencement.