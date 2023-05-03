1st FASTER Awards Night To Be Held In Gurgaon Today

The jury round for the 2023 Acer FASTER Awards were held in Navi Mumbai last month

The testing and validation for the second edition of the FASTER (Federation of Auto Scribes of the Electronic Realm) Awards came to a close recently as the jury round was held at Navi Mumbai. The first ever FASTER Awards night will be held in a grand fashion today in Gurgaon as the winners of each category will be acknowledged.

The 2023 FASTER Awards has the technology giant, Acer, as its main title sponsor while GoPro, the mainstay action camera specialist, and WD40 are associate sponsors. Zen Microsystems have acted as the data and testing partner and for accurate outcome of each test, Markets & Markets have been the independent validation agency.

FASTER has been established to set new industry standards in evaluating and appreciating the best two- and four-wheelers launched in a particular calendar year and in this case the CY 2022. The jury round saw see each car and two-wheeler launched in new-gen avatars and the brand new ones getting evaluated in real-world scenarios.

The key aspect is to give the prospective buyers the best they deserve in the passenger vehicle segment across different segments by examining numerous criterias. The prolific memebers of the jury tested vehicles in a comprehensive manner across 13 different parameters before picking a deserved winner in an unbiased manner.

The jury for the 2023 Acer FASTER Awards are Gaurav Yadav – Editor, Gaadiwaadi; Amit Chhangani – Editor, Motoroids; Ayush Jain – Editor, Indian Torque; Jobo Kuruvilla – Editor, DriveSparkl; Narendra Sharma – Editor, Gearfliq; Rohit Khurana – Editor, CarblogIndia; Roshan Joseph – Editor, Pilot on Wheels.

The event will also honour personalities who have shaped the Indian automotive industry through thick and thin. FASTER features credible and highly influential names in the online auto media space and the content created by these outlets are consumed in six different languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam with a reach of over 250 million.