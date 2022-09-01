17 New Cars And SUVs Launching In Next 4 Months In India – Details

A number of cars including the new Grand Vitara and the new Toyota Urban Cruiser will soon make their debut in the country

With the automobile market now strengthing after the COVID-19 outbreak and the sales charts are reporting positive growth. Here is a list of the top 17 big cars and SUVs that will soon be launching in the country that you should check out.

1. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The new Grand Vitara will be the first Maruti hybrid car in Indian and will also be available with a 1.5L K15C smart-hybrid engine. This car will be launched in September 2022.

2. Maruti Brezza CNG

The new Brezza was recently launched in India and is soon expected to get a CNG variant in India. The Brezza CNG will share its powertrain with the Maruti Ertiga.

3. Maruti Baleno CNG

The Maruti Baleno is one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the country and will soon be introduced with a 1.2L CNG powertrain. The Baleno will be the first premium hatchback to be offered with a CNG powertrain.

4. Hyundai Venue N-Line

The new Venue N-Line will be launched on September 6th 2022 and will be the second N Line car in the country. The Venue N-Line will be offered only with a turbo petrol engine.

5. Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq 5 will be the second electric Hyundai car in India and is expected to launch in the country in the next couple of months. The car will be brought into the country via the CBU route.

6. Hyundai Kona Facelift

The new Hyundai Kona will soon make its Indian debut and will take on the rivals like the MG ZS EV and the Tata Nexon. More details are yet to be shared by the brand.

7. New Hyundai Creta

The new Creta will offer many new cosmetic updates in addition to better safety features like ADAS. The Creta likely to come to the showrooms in 2023.

8. 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The new Urban Cruiser Hyryder is Toyota’s first midsize SUV and will be offered with a strong hybrid and a mild-hybrid powertrain. The car will be launched in September 2022.

9. Toyota Innova Hybrid

The new Innova Hybrid will be offered with a 2.0L petrol hybrid engine and will make it to the showrooms by late 2022.

10. Toyota Glanza CNG

The new Glanza CNG will come to the market after the launch of the Baleno CNG and will share similar powertrain options with the Baleno CNG.

11. New Toyota Land Cruiser LC300

The bookings for the Land Cruiser LC300 are open in the country and the SUV now boasts a new design, new platform, and updated powertrain option.

12. Mahindra XUV400

The new XUV400 will offer a strong package to the buyers and will take on the rivals like the Nexon EV. It will come to the showrooms in the next couple of months.

13. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

The new Bolero is appreciated for its tough construction and capable powertrain. The Bolero Neo Plus will offer longer dimensions and a 9-seater layout.

14. Tata Nexon CNG/Altroz CNG

Tata is all set to expand its CNG line-up with the launch of the Altroz CNG and the Nexon CNG. Both these cars are expected to be offered with a 1.2 Bi-Fuel engine.

15. New MG Hector

The new Hector will soon be launched in the country and will be offered with updated styling, Level 2 ADAS, and new features.

16. New Kia Sonet N Line

The Kia Sonet X Line will offer sporty exterior styling, larger alloy wheels, tuned suspension, and many other updates that will make it a lucrative choice for those looking for a sporty compact SUV.

17. New Citroen C5 Aircross

The new Citroen C5 Aircross will soon make it to the showrooms and will offer updated looks and new interiors. The powertrain will however remain similar.