166 Units Of Volkswagen T-Roc Sold In April 2021 In India

Volkswagen T-Roc is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 150 PS and 250 Nm; paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission

In India, the Volkswagen T-Roc is brought into the country via Completely Built Up route and reservations for the 2021 version began around March 2021. It takes advantage of the government relaxations as a brand can sell 2,500 units per year without having to spend a whole lot on homologation in the domestic market and it has opened up the opportunities for cars we don’t normally see.

The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc is priced at Rs. 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and the deliveries have commenced already. In April 2021, the German auto major managed to despatch a total of 166 units while the brand garnered 1,533 units with a 24.3 per cent Month-on-Month volume decline as 2,025 units were recorded in the previous month.

Last year, Volkswagen introduced the T-Roc with an introductory ex-showroom price tag of Rs. 19.99 lakh and its demand soared in a short span of time. The first lot containing 1,000 units were sold out quickly leading to VW temporarily stopping the bookings for the premium crossover before eventually making a comeback.

On the outside, the Volkswagen T-Roc gets a clean looking front fascia with horizontal grille slats and sharp headlamps. Some of the highlighting features are sporty alloy wheels, chromed window line, horizontal LED tail lamps, front and rear skid plates, elegant character lines on both sides, black wheel arch cladding and so on.

The T-Roc sits on the highly flexible MQB architecture that also underpins the Tiguan and Karoq. It measures 4,234 mm in length, 1,819 mm in width and stands 1,573 mm in height with a wheelbase length of 2,590 mm. It derives power from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI Evo turbocharged petrol engine that will be used in the upcoming VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

The powertrain kicks out a maximum power output of 150 PS and 250 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a seven-speed DSG transmission. It also features an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a panoramic sunroof, steering mounted controls, dual-zone climate control system, Electronic Stability Control, TPMS and so on.