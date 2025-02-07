16 Out Of Top 25 Cars Sold In Jan 2025 Were SUVs As Trend Continues

Hyundai Creta finished on top of SUV sales charts with 18,522 units in January 2025 ahead of Punch, Vitara, Scorpio, Nexon, Fronx, Brezza, etc

SUVs continued to dominate car sales in January 2025 with 16 out of the top 25 best-selling cars falling into this category. The trend highlights the growing preference for feature-packed compact and midsize SUVs with good ground clearance and practicality. Leading the charge was the Hyundai Creta, securing the third spot overall with 18,522 units sold, marking a significant surge compared to January 2024.

The Tata Punch also remained a customer favourite, though its sales dipped slightly to 16,231 units last month. Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara further strengthened its position in the midsize SUV market selling 15,784 units while Mahindra Scorpio maintained strong demand with 15,442 units sold. Tata’s Nexon registered 15,397 units but saw a 10 per cent decline compared to last year.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki Fronx continued to gain traction with 15,192 units as six out of top ten cars sold in Jan 2025 were SUVs. Further down the rankings, Maruti’s Brezza retained a solid presence with 14,747 units sold while Hyundai Venue and Exter also features within the top twenty five. Kia’s Seltos and Sonet also contributed significantly to the SUV wave, recording 6,470 and 7,194 sales respectively along with the new entrant, Syros.

Top 25 Cars January 2025 Jan 2025 Sales Jan 2024 Sales 1. Wagon R (+36%) 24,078 17,756 2. Baleno (+2%) 19,965 19,630 3. Creta (+40%) 18,522 13,212 4. Swift (+11%) 17,081 15,370 5. Punch (-10%) 16,231 17,978 6. Grand Vitara (+17%) 15,784 13,438 7. Scorpio (+8%) 15,442 14,293 8. Nexon (-10%) 15,397 17,182 9. Dzire (-8%) 15,383 16,773 10. Fronx (+11%) 15,192 13,643 11. Brezza (-4%) 14,747 15,303 12. Ertiga (-3%) 14,248 14,632 13. Alto (-8%) 12,352 12,395 14. Eeco (-6%) 11,250 12,019 15. Venue (-6%) 11,106 11,831 16. Innova (+4%) 9,780 9,400 17. Bolero (-13%) 8,682 9,964 18. XUV 3XO (+76%) 8,454 4,817 19. XUV 700 (+17%) 8,399 7,206 20. Thar (+25%) 7,557 6,059 21. Sonet (-10%) 7,194 7,993 22. Tiago (+5%) 6,807 6,482 23. Seltos (+1%) 6,470 6,391 24. Exter (-26%) 6,068 8,229 25. Syros (New) 5,546 –

Mahindra’s XUV700 impressed with 8,399 units, reflecting the brand’s growing influence in the midsize SUV category. The Thar, a lifestyle off-roader, also found a place among the best-sellers with 7,557 units as against 6,059 units during the same period in 2024 with a year-on-year sales surge of 25 per cent courtesy of the five-door Roxx variant.

Mahindra’s latest IC-engined SUV offering, the XUV 3XO, saw a domestic tally of 8,454 units sold as it finished eighteenth overall. The Bolero, which can be categorised as an MUV, held steady as it does for over two decades with 8,682 units last month. The presence of so many SUVs in the top-selling list is a testament to Indian buyers’ sustained preference of SUVs.

Customers are increasingly leaning towards vehicles that provide a commanding road presence, higher ground clearance, and a feature-rich package. Automakers have responded to this demand by introducing models across different price points with multiple powertrain options as well.

