16 New SUVs Set To Be Launched In India By Diwali 2022

By 2022, at least 16 new SUVs and crossovers are expected to be launched in the country across different segments

The crossover and SUV trend in the Indian market shows no slowing down, and the ever-growing demand for high-riding vehicles has resulted in manufacturers working upon introducing new and more affordable SUVs and crossovers in the country from time to time.

A range of SUVs have already been launched in the country this year including updated Fortuner, Legender, Renault Kiger, BS6 version of Isuzu MU-X and Hyundai Alcazar, but many more are set to follow soon. We have put together a list of 16 SUVs that are set to be launched in India by 2022, take a look –

1. Skoda Kushaq

Skoda recently revealed the production-ready version of the Kushaq, the car that will mark Skoda’s entry into the mid-size SUV segment. The Kushaq will go on to become the carmaker’s first made-in-India SUV, and is all set to go on sale on 28th June this Year.

Powering the entry-level variants of the Skoda Kushaq will be a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine producing 115 PS and 175 Nm. On the higher trims, the Kushaq will get a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol unit rated at 150 PS/250 Nm of torque. A 6-speed MT will be standard, while an optional 6-speed AT will be offered with the former, and a 7-speed DCT with the latter.

2. Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen is all set to debut its own mid-size SUV based on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Skoda Kushaq very soon. Known as the Taigun, the SUV will be offered with the same 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engines as its cousin, and is expected to be equipped with features like a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, connected-car tech, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, all-LED exterior lighting, LED DRLs, a multi-function instrument cluster and more.

3. Mahindra XUV700 (XUV500 Replacement)

The XUV700 has been spied on test number of times in the past, and a debut is finally expected in the coming months. Previous spy shots of the car revealed that it will be equipped with a free-standing dual-screen dashboard that includes a digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen infotainment system, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a panoramic sunroof and so on.

Safety tech like seven airbags and level-1 autonomous driving aids like automatic emergency braking and lane-keep assist are also expected to be on offer.

4. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Recent test mules of the next-gen Scorpio revealed that the next-gen SUV will be offered with an electric sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 245/65 section tyres, new roof rails, a shark fin antenna, projector headlamps, new LED tail lamps, a rear spoiler and a high mounted stop lamp.

Powering the new-gen Scorpio could be the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engines as the Mahindra Thar. However, the engines on the Scorpio will likely be offered in a higher state of tune.

5. Citroen CC21

While the C5 Aircross is set to launch soon, Citroen is already preparing its second offering for the Indian market, i.e. a sub-4m SUV. Internally codenamed CC21, the car will be based on Groupe PSA’s Common Modular Platform (CMP), unlike the PSA EMP2 platform that underpins its sibling, the C5.

The CC21 is expected to be offered with both naturally-aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines. While the NA petrol engine will likely only be offered with a manual transmission, the latter is expected to get both manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

6. 5-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki showcased the three-door Jimny Sierra at the 2020 Auto Expo in February in order to gauge customer response for the boxy off-roading specialist in the country. However, Maruti Suzuki will likely be introducing a new exclusive 5-door version of the SUV here.

The Jimny could be offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 105 PS of maximum power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque. Just like the foreign-spec model, the engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a low-range gearbox for off-roading. It is yet to be seen if an automatic gearbox would be offered with the car.

7. 7-seat Compass

Jeep is working on launching a three-row version of the Compass, and camouflaged test mules of the SUV has been spied on test a host of times in the past few months. While the SUV has been internally codenamed H6, new reports suggest that the production-ready version of the SUV could actually be named ‘Commander’.

The features on offer with the Commander likely include a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, connected car technology, a powered tailgate, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, a 360-degree camera, as well as multiple airbags.

8. Next-gen Toyota Fortuner

Toyota recently introduced the Fortuner facelift in the Indian market, and the mid-life update brought along a range of new features, a more powerful engine and the new Legender variant to the table. However, the rivals are still much ahead of the Fortuner as far as equipment is concerned.

During an interaction with Autocar India, Yoshiki Konishi, Chief Engineer, Toyota Motor Corporation, confirmed that the next-gen Fortuner will be launched sometime next year. He also revealed that the SUV will retain its ladder-on-frame chassis, while will be equipped with a range of new features.

9. New-gen Vitara Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was on the receiving end of a mid-life facelift last year, however, the Japanese carmaker is already in the works of introducing a new-gen model for the car, which is expected to be launched in the country next year. As of now, the current-gen Vitara Brezza has been priced from Rs 7.39 – 11.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

However, the introduction of the new-gen model will lead to an increase in its price considering the changes that will be made to the car. The next-gen Vitara Brezza will come equipped with a range of new features which will help it give tougher competition to more modern rivals like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue etc.

10. Creta-rivaling Toyota-Maruti SUV

In December last year, Maruti Suzuki revealed in a regulatory filing that Toyota’s Bidadi manufacturing facility in Karnataka will be responsible for the production of a new SUV, which will be sold by both brands. This SUV will directly rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, and will be positioned above the Vitara Brezza in Maruti Suzuki’s line-up, while the Toyota version of the car will be positioned above the Urban Cruiser.

The car will be based on Toyota’s DNGA (Daihatsu New Global Architecture), which is designed specifically for emerging markets. Powering the car could be the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the Vitara Brezza. This engine produces 105 PS and 138 Nm. Mild-hybrid tech will likely also be on offer as standard.

11. Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Magnite-rivaling SUV

According to recent speculations, Maruti Suzuki is currently in the works of introducing a new sub-4m SUV crossover that has been internally codenamed YTB. This new model is expected to be based on Baleno, and will be pitted against the likes of Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

It should be noted that Maruti Suzuki already has a sub-4m SUV in its line-up – the Vitara Brezza. However, the new crossover will not replace the SUV, and instead, will be positioned under the Vitara Brezza.

12. Hyundai AX micro SUV

Hyundai is in the works of introducing its most affordable SUV in India which has been internally codenamed as the ‘AX1’, the micro-SUV has been spied on test a range of times in the country as well as outside.

Previous spy shots suggest that the Hyundai AX1 will feature a high-riding stance along with a boxy silhouette that will make it look rugged. Test mules have been spotted with functional roof rails, diamond-cut alloy wheels as well as LED tail lamps, and all these features are expected to make way to the production car as well.

13. Tata HBX

Tata Motors is also planning to launch a micro SUV in the Indian market soon. Codenamed ‘HBX’, this upcoming model is based on the brand’s ALFA platform, which also underpins the Altroz hatchback. As per speculations, the HBX would be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, with 86 PS and 113 Nm on tap. Transmission options will likely include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Tata could also offer the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor from Altroz turbo (110 PS/140 Nm) on the HBX, on the top few trim levels.

14. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 series

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser recently had its global debut, and we expect the vehicle to arrive in the Indian market towards the end of this year. It will likely be a low-volume CBU import, just like the Vellfire and Hiace, which means it will have a sky-high price tag. In this latest iteration, the Land Cruiser is available with two engine options – a 3.5-litre twin-turbo gasoline V6 (415 PS/650 Nm) and a 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel V6 (309 PS/700 Nm). A 10-speed automatic transmission comes as standard, which sends power to all four wheels.

15. Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift

Volkswagen India will be launching the facelifted Tiguan SUV in our market soon, likely in the coming days. VW dealerships across India had already begun unofficial bookings for the SUV a few weeks back.

The India-spec Tiguan facelift will be available with a 2.0L TSI petrol motor (190 PS/320 Nm), and it will come mated to a 7-speed DSG only. Upon launch, the 2021 VW Tiguan will go up against the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross and Jeep Compass in the Indian market.

16. MG Astor

At the 2020 Auto Expo last year, MG Motor revealed a petrol-powered version of the ZS SUV, which until now has only been offered as a pure EV in the country. The ICE version of the ZS could be called Astor, and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the country.

Powering the car could be 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, as well as 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engines. The former could produce around 120 PS and 150 Nm, while the latter could be rated at 163 PS/230 Nm. The transmission options will likely include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional automatic.