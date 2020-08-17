154 BHP Renault Duster Turbo Petrol Launched In India From Rs. 10.49 Lakh

The 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 154 bhp and 254 Nm, and is paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT

Renault’s India division has today announced the official launch of the new turbocharged petrol engine in the Duster’s lineup. Displayed back in February at the 2020 Auto Expo under the bonnet of the Duster, the new powertrain first made its way into the Nissan Kicks’ range a few weeks ago and now the Duster has received the most powerful engine in its class.

The turbocharged petrol version of the Renault Duster is offered in five trims namely RXE MT, RXS MT, RXZ MT, RXS CVT and RXZ CVT. The base RXE MT turbo is priced at Rs. 10.49 lakh while it goes up to Rs. 11.39 lakh for the RXS MT, Rs. 11.99 lakh for the RXZ MT, Rs. 12.99 lakh for the RXS CVT and Rs. 13.59 lakh for the RXZ CVT (all prices, ex-showroom pan India).

The 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline mill is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 154 bhp and 254 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is connected to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a CVT auto is offered as an option. The claimed fuel economy stands at 16.5 kmpl for the manual and 16.42 kmpl for the auto.

The other motor in Renault Duster’s portfolio is the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit pumping out 105 bhp and 142 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission only. It goes without saying that both the engines are BSVI compliant. The new turbo engine definitely caters to the performance enthusiasts wanting to own a mid-size SUV with good driving characteristics.

On the outside, the Duster petrol variant gets a number of changes to differentiate itself from the regular model. The changes include contrast Crimson Red accents on the front grille, front bumper, tailgate, fog lamp cluster and roof rails. Other notable features are a set of newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels with blackened roof rails and body-coloured Outside Rear View Mirrors.

Some of the important equipment available on inside are a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, voice recognition system, engine start/stop button, Arkamys audio with four speakers and two tweeter, dual front airbags, reversing sensors, high speed warning system, reverse parking camera, ABS with EBD, as well as HSA (Hill Start Assist) and ESP (Electronic Stability Program).