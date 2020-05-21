15,200 Units Of Royal Enfield Himalayan, INT650 & GT650 Recalled

Royal Enfield, the Chennai-headquartered iconic motorcycle manufacturer, sells even motorcycles in European markets and in Korea, where it has issued a recall for some models

Royal Enfield is easily among the most iconic names in the Indian motorcycle market today. The retro-style motorcycle manufacturer sells a range of motorcycles in India, which includes models like the Bullet, Classic, Himalayan and the 650-twins.

What’s more, the motorcycle manufacturer even exports motorcycles to many markets in Europe and to South Korea. It is in these international markets that the company has issued a recall for 15,200 units to replace a brake part.

The motorcycles that fall under this recall drive include the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan, which are three of its latest motorcycles. The voluntarily recall has been issued after the company found out a brake calliper corrosion-related issue in models sold in these countries.

On further investigating the issue, it came to light that the brake calliper is prone to corrosion on being subjected to sustained, long term exposure to usage on roads that have been treated with a certain combination of salts to prevent the formation of ice during the winter season.

This corrosion is known to damage the brake calliper piston bore and assemblies, which, in turn, leads to unusual braking sound, higher brake drag and even reduced braking efficiency. Also, it is worth a mention here that even though the issue is known to have affected only a few motorcycles, the company prefers replacing the part as a proactive, safety-related service action.

A press statement by Royal Enfield read, “This is a precautionary service intervention, and will be undertaken across the UK, the rest of Europe and Korea. With immediate effect, around 15,200 motorcycles sold in these markets will be called in for inspection, cleaning and part replacement, if required.”

Hence, as a precautionary measure, the calliper assemblies of the motorcycles that fall under this recall drive will be replaced with an improved version that will be resistant to corrosion from the harmful salt combination.