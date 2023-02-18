15 Upcoming SUVs Over The Next 1 Year – Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata

Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Honda, Citroen and Force will launch new SUVs over the next twelve months in India

The SUV segment will play host to a galore of new launches over the next twelve months as a host of compact and midsize SUVs are waiting in the pipeline. Perplexed over making a buying decision? Here we give you a complete dose of the upcoming launches:

1. Kia Seltos Facelift:

By the middle of this year, Kia India is expected to launch the facelifted Seltos in India with a thoroughly redesigned front fascia and an updated rear end. The interior will also gain new features including ADAS. A new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will replace the existing 1.4-litre turbo unit.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

In April 2023, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Fronx compact coupe SUV and its bookings are open at dealerships and online. The five-seater is based on the same platform as the Baleno and derives power from a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.

3. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

The five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its global debut alongside the Fronx at the 2023 Auto Expo last month and it will go on sale in May or June 2023. Resembling its three-door Sierra sibling on the outside, the Jimny will be a practical lifestyle off-roader due to its more spacious nature. It will use a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine.

4. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The heavily updated version of the Hyundai Creta based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy will likely be launched in India only in 2024. It gets a complete visual makeover at the front and resembles the Tucson in more ways than one. It will also come with a more feature packed interior and a new 160 PS 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

5. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The test mules of the Citroen C3 Aircross have already been caught testing multiple times on public roads and is expected to launch later this year or in 2024. It will participate in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment with an overall length of around 4.2 metres and will have a more upmarket cabin compared to the C3. It could be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine.

6. Honda Midsize SUV:

Honda Cars India’s biggest launch of this year will be an all-new midsize SUV. Confirmed to be unveiled this summer, it will reach showrooms around September 2023. The five-seater will sit on the modified version of the platform used by the Amaze and will have plenty in common with the fifth-gen City including the powertrain options.

7. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

Later this calendar year, Mahindra will debut the five-door Thar before its price announcement sometime in early 2024. The lifestyle off-road SUV will take on Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the upcoming five-door Gurkha and is believed to be offered in RWD and 4WD configurations. It will have a longer wheelbase than the existing three-door model.

8. 5-Door Force Gurkha:

The five-door Force Gurkha will go on sale in the coming months and will also be available in different seating layouts. However, the familiar Mercedes-sourced diesel engine will continue. The features list of the larger Gurkha will also mimic that of the existing SUV.

9. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The best-selling SUV in the country will be subjected to its second facelift next year. Going by the spy images, the front fascia appears to be influenced by the design of the Curvv and the rear also gains notable revisions. The interior could also be equipped with a larger touchscreen infotainment system and new surface trims.

10. Tata Curvv:

Following the arrival of the Curvv concept last year, Tata Motors unveiled the near-production Curvv at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida in January. It will likely reach showrooms next year and will herald a new styling direction for the brand. The ICE version will feature the new-gen 1.2-litre DI turbo petrol engine.

11. Hyundai Micro SUV:

Around this festive season, Hyundai is expected to launch an all-new micro SUV based on Grand i10 Nios’ platform. It will compete directly against the well received Tata Punch. It will be powered by the tried and tested 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. The design will be inspired by the global Casper.

12. Tata Punch CNG:

The Punch CNG will enter dealerships later this year and it will feature India’s first twin cylinder technology as the large 60L tank is split into two and arranged parallel to each other, so as to not sacrifice the bootspace.

13. Toyota Coupe SUV:

The coupe SUV from Toyota will be the badge engineered version of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It will draw design cues from the global Yaris Cross and will share the engine lineup, features list and interior with the Baleno-based model.

14. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

The Brezza CNG was showcased at the biennial Auto Expo and it will go on sale in the coming weeks as part of expand Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG lineup. It will use a 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine and will be available in multiple variants.

15. Tata Harrier & Safari Facelifts:

The facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari look to be heavily influenced by the design of the Curvv if the latest test mules are anything to go by. The existing duo will soon be updated with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ADAS and a 7-inch digital cluster and the 2024-bound facelifts would presumable take it a notch higher.