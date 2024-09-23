15 SUVs Feature In Top 25 Most Sold Cars In August In India

Capitalising on the SUV trend, a slew of new ICE and electric SUVs are waiting to launch in the 2025 CY in India

SUVs are clearly dominating sales charts over the last few years in India. The segment sees plenty of activity across different price brackets as customers are preferring them more than models in other body types. The SUVs are getting a lot of traction due to their availability across the board, practicality and spaciousness and they are packed with features too.

Delving deep, the compact and midsize SUV segments are leading the way in terms of garnering volumes and the passenger vehicle industry’s monthly sales table shows just that on a consistent basis. In the top 25 sales table, 15 were SUVs and 6 of them features in the top ten, further underlining their immense popularity.

In August 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza climbed back to the top of the sales charts, setting a personal best for monthly sales. The compact SUV recorded 19,190 units, a substantial rise from 14,572 units in August 2023, reflecting an impressive year-on-year growth of 32 per cent. This achievement also made it the best-selling SUV in India for the month.

Top 25 Cars (YoY) Sales In August 2024 Sales In August 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (32%) 19,190 14,572 2. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (51%) 18,580 12,315 3. Hyundai Creta (21%) 16,762 13,832 4. Maruti Suzuki WagonR (6%) 16,450 15,578 5. Tata Punch (8%) 15,643 14,523 6. Mahindra Scorpio (39%) 13,787 9,898 7. Maruti Suzuki Swift (-31%) 12,844 18,653 8. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-33%) 12,485 18,516 9. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (2%) 12,387 12,164 10. Tata Nexon (53%) 12,289 8,049 11. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (-7%) 10,985 11,859 12. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-20%) 10,627 13,293 13. Kia Sonet (144%) 10,073 4,120 14. Toyota Innova (12%) 9,687 8,666 15. Hyundai Venue (-17%) 9,085 10,948 16. Maruti Grand Vitara (-24%) 9,021 11,818 17. Mahindra XUV700 (38%) 9,007 6,512 18. Mahindra XUV3XO (80%) 9,000 4,992 19. Hyundai Exter (-11%) 6,632 7,430 20. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-11%) 8,546 9,603 21. Kia Seltos (-39%) 6,536 10,698 22. Toyota Hyryder (59%) 6,534 4,121 23. Mahindra Bolero (-29%) 6,494 9,092 24. Kia Carens (35%) 5,881 4,359 25. Hyundai Grand i10 (-27%) 5,365 7,306

The Hyundai Creta secured third place among the top ten best-selling SUVs, posting a strong performance with 16,762 units sold, up from 13,832 units in August 2023, marking a 21 per cent year-on-year increase. Meanwhile, the Tata Punch slipped to fifth position, selling 15,643 units compared to 14,523 in the same period last year, reflecting a more modest growth of 8 per cent.

The Mahindra Scorpio took sixth place with 13,787 units sold, significantly rising from 9,898 units last year, reflecting a 39 per cent year-on-year growth. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx came in ninth, recording 12,387 units sold, a slight increase from 12,164 units in the previous year, marking a 2 per cent growth.

Completing the top ten, the Tata Nexon saw 12,289 unit sales, up from 8,049 in August 2023, achieving a 53 per cent year-on-year surge in volume. The Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Mahindra XUV 700, Kia Seltos and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUVs finished within the top 25. It must be noted that 10 out of the 15 SUVs recorded positive sales growth last month.