15 Safest Cars In India (GNCAP Tested] – Tata Punch To Nissan Magnite

Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors currently dominate the Global NCAP safety chart, with a few other carmakers also grabbing a few spots

Safety used to be one of the most neglected aspects of a car until a few years back in India. However, car buyers have become increasingly aware about vehicular safety recently, thanks in part to Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. The non-profit organisation has crash-tested a lot of vehicles sold in India and publicly published their safety reports.

As per Global NCAP’s latest safety chart, Indian manufacturers Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata occupy the top spots. On the first position, we currently have Mahindra XUV700, followed by Tata Punch at the second place and Mahindra XUV300 at the third. All three of these have scored a 5-star adult safety rating and a 4-star child safety rating.

Tata Altroz and Nexon sit at fourth and fifth place, respectively, both with a 5-star rating for adult safety and a 3-star rating for child safety. Next on the chart is Mahindra Thar, followed by a new entry, Honda City (4th generation), with Tata Tigor EV in the next spot. All three vehicles scored a 4-star safety rating for both adult and child safety.

Next, we have Tata Tigor and Tiago at the eighth and ninth spots, in no particular order. Only the Tigor was crash tested by Global NCAP, and the safety score was awarded to both the vehicles, as they are underpinned by the same platform and have identical safety equipment on offer. They have an adult safety rating of 4 stars and a child safety rating of 3 stars.

Honda Jazz has managed to score a 4-star adult safety rating as well, along with a 3-star child occupant safety rating, thus grabbing the eleventh spot. At the twelfth and thirteenth positions stand Volkswagen Polo and Renault Triber, respectively, with an adult safety rating of 4 stars and a child safety rating of 3 stars.

Next in line is Nissan Magnite, which scored a 4-star rating for adult safety and a 2-star rating for child safety. At the fifteenth spot on the Global NCAP safety chart for Indian cars, stands Mahindra Marazzo, which also has an adult occupant safety rating of 4-stars and a child occupant safety rating of 2-stars.

With awareness about vehicle safety on the rise, we expect other carmakers to also make progress in this area. Also, the government of India is currently working on establishing Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP), which will have a similar star-rating system to other NCAPs.

Note: Tata Nexon had initially scored a 4-star rating for adult safety in August 2018, but was then updated and tested again in December 2018, when it scored its current safety ratings.