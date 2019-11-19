15 Cars Posted Sales Growth In October 2019 – Wagon R, Elite i20, Swift

The list dominated by Maruti Suzuki has Swift, Dzire, Wagon R, Eeco and Ertiga posting positive sales growth

In October 2019, courtesy of the auspicious Diwali period, the auto industry managed to post positive growth for the first time in a long while and as much as 15 models across different segments registered Year-on-Year sales increase.

We have listed the models that posted positive growth in the order of higher to lower percentage. The Figo posted the highest growth of 1,388% despite its mediocre numbers of just 967 units last month as against 65 units during the same month in 2018.

With 67 units last month against 8 units during October 2018, Toyota’s flagship Camry Hybrid sedan recorded 738% growth. The Ertiga MPV garnered a total of 719 units in October 2019 as against 1,388 units with 419% YoY sales growth.

Model (Growth +/-) October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales 1. Ford Figo (1388%) 967 65 2. Toyota Camry (738%) 67 8 3. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (419%) 7,197 1,388 4. Volkswagen Vento (52%) 729 480 5. Maruti Suzuki Eeco (49%) 10,011 6,714 6. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (35%) 14,359 10,655 7. Ford Endeavour (24%) 700 565 8. Skoda Octavia (24%) 231 186 9. Volkswagen Tiguan (17%) 155 133 10. Maruti Suzuki Swift (13%) 19,401 17,215 11. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (12%) 19,569 17,404 12. Hyundai Elite i20 (10%) 14,683 13,290 13. Volkswagen Polo (10%) 1,744 1,588 14. Ford EcoSport (9%) 4,326 3,957 15. Mahindra Scorpio (1%) 4,628 4,603

Maruti Suzuki has dominated this list as the largest carmaker in the country witnessed YoY sales increase of 2.3%. The Eeco stands in place of the now-defunct Omni and it is regularly gathering good numbers. Last month, it managed 49% YoY growth with 10,011 units.

The Wagon R recorded 14,359 units for 35% sales increase while the Dzire and Swift, the most sold cars in India last month, registered 12 and 13% volume jump respectively. The Vento, which will be getting a replacement in the next two years, encountered 52% increase in sales with 729 units.

Ford’s Endeavour plays second-fiddle to the Toyota Fortuner in the full-size SUV segment and it saw 24% sales growth as 700 units were sold against 565 units during the same month in 2018. Other notable models in the table are Octavia, Tiguan, Elite i20, Scorpio, Polo and EcoSport.