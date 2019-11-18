15 Biggest Losers In Sales In October 2019 – Celerio, Xcent, Aspire, WR-V

Here we have listed the 15 biggest losers in terms of volumes sales on YoY basis in October 2019

The auto industry has been hampered by the sales crisis over the past year and despite the slight improvements made by the automakers in volume numbers in October, they do not reflect on the actual scenario as last month was brimmed with festive season discounts and benefits.

Maruti Suzuki’s Celerio small hatchback endured 60% YoY drop last month with 3,669 units as against 9,260 units during October 2018 and in terms of volume it was the biggest loser ahead of Hyundai Xcent and Honda WR-V.

Its sales fortunes are expected to improve following the debut of the BSVI petrol engine in the coming weeks. The Xcent, which will be replaced by Aura sedan in January 2020, saw 56% YoY de-growth in October 2019 as 1,388 units were retailed against 3,143 units.

Model October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio (-60%) 3,669 9,260 2. Hyundai Xcent (-56%) 1,388 3,143 3. Honda WR-V (-58%) 1,367 3,253 4. Maruti Suzuki S-cross (-59%) 1,356 3,317 5. Tata Tigor (-61%) 1,152 2,927 6. Mahindra Marazzo (-73%) 1,044 3,810 7. Toyota Liva (-64%) 612 1,696 8. Ford Aspire (-79%) 519 2,520 9. Frd Freestyle (-74%) 505 1,929 10. Datsun Go & go + (-72%) 471 1,697 11. Tata Hexa (-69%) 229 745 12. Mahindra Kuv 100 (-85%) 183 1,244 13. Mahindra Thar (-74%) 180 701 14. Toyota Corolla (-63%) 90 242 15. Nissan Micra (-73%) 66 249

The WR-V is not having a good time in the market either as only 1,367 units were sold against 3,253 units in October 2018 with YoY decline of 58%. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Tata Tigor and Mahindra Marazzo were the only other models in four-digit numbers with 59, 61 and 73% YoY drop respectively.

Toyota has been struggling with the sales of the Liva for long and it managed to garner only 612 units in October 2019 as against 1,696 units with 64% YoY drop while Ford’s Aspire met with a YoY slump of 79% as 519 units were sold against 2,520 units during the same month last year.

The Blue Oval’s Freestyle is also part of the losers list in terms of volumes as only 505 units were retailed last month against 1,929 units with 74% decline. Other big losers in YoY volume sales for October include Datsun Go and Go+, Tata Hexa, Mahindra KUV100, Mahindra Thar, Toyota Corolla and Nissan Micra.