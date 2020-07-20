140PS Hyundai Creta Turbo Is An Ultimate Package For Performance Enthusiasts

Hyundai Creta 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine develops a maximum power of 140 PS and 242 Nm, and is connected to a seven-speed DCT

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the second generation Creta earlier this year. With a wider powertrain range, the Creta began appealing to a larger band of customers and its initial response has been overwhelming. Within four months of its debut, the Creta garnered more than 45,000 unit sales and in May 2020, it was the most sold model in the country.

As the automotive industry is on a path to recovery, the Creta’s volume sales will likely increase by a big margin in the coming months as we approach the festive season. The Creta is retailed with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines and they are accompanied by a 1.4-litre turbocharged GDI motor. The latter has also been well received in India.

Adhering to the performance enthusiasts, the smaller petrol engine develops a maximum power output of 140 PS at 6,000 rpm and 242 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,500-3,200 rpm. It is paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine in the Creta keeps the driver engaged with brisk acceleration and captivating driving dynamics.

The buyers wanting to own a mid-size SUV with nimble performance characteristics have opted to purchase the range-topping turbo variant and it reflects on the sales figures as well. Besides the noteworthy performance and claimed mileage similar to the 1.5-litre petrol at 16.8 kmpl, the long list of features offered in the Creta turbo makes it a compelling package not to resist.

The SX Turbo variant costs Rs. 16.16 lakh while the SX (O) is priced at Rs. 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom). On the inside, the Creta 1.4-litre turbo gets an exclusive black theme with contrast red accents on the air conditioning vents, seats and the steering wheel. The centre of attraction in the dashboard is undoubtedly the 10.25-inch horizontally oriented touchscreen infotainment system.

It is stacked in the middle offering several connectivity based features courtesy of BlueLink. Some of the key features include panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, rear air conditioning vents, a small display for air purifier control, flat-bottomed steering wheel with flappy paddle shifters, digital instrument cluster with analogue gauges, eight-speaker Bose audio system and so on.

The cabin also comes with a cubbyhole and two USB ports as well as wireless charging facility. The interior quality is also on the premium side while drive modes (Eco, Comfort and Sport) and traction modes (Sand, Snow and Mud) are also being offered to tackle different surface conditions. The colour of the instrument console changes with respect to the drive mode chosen.

Amidst a host of comfort, convenience and connected features, the South Korean auto major also sells the 1.4-litre turbo petrol version with safety technologies such as reverse parking camera, traction control, electronic stability control, reversing sensors, disc brakes on all four wheels, ABS, six airbags, etc.

Hyundai has always been good at retailing feature-packed products and the 1.4-litre Creta turbo petrol is no different.

When compared to other petrol engines in the mid-size SUV space, Hyundai has definitely made a strong impression with the turbo version of the Creta and its stuffed equipment catering to upmarket standards does make it an ULTIMATE PACKAGE!