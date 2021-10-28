14,000 Units Of Mahindra XUV700 To Be Delivered By January 14, 2022

Mahindra XUV700 is offered in an aggressive price range across MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7 variants in two powertrain and gearbox choices

Mahindra & Mahindra has been setting the bars up higher since the launch of the XUV700. The XUV700 is offered in an expansive range with five- and seven-seater configurations and is priced aggressively to cater to a wide band of customers. Costing between Rs. 12.49 lakh and Rs. 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV700 is sold in MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7 variants.

The XUV700’s bookings opened earlier this month and it garnered quite a response as the first batch comprising 25,000 units was sold out in less than an hour. The second batch of as many units took under two hours to get closed and the prices were increased by up to Rs. 50,000 as well as the initial introductory prices applied to only the first batch.

The homegrown UV specialist announced that the reservations crossed the 65,000 mark in just a couple of weeks since the pre-bookings opened on October 7, 2021. It also said the deliveries for the petrol XUV700 variants would start from October 30, 2021, and the diesel XUV700s would be delivered from the last week of next month.

In the latest development, Mahindra has announced that 14,000 units of the XUV700 are planned to be delivered by January 14, 2022, as the delivery dates had arrived in association with one of the top three global consulting companies using an algorithm based process to get the desired XUV700 at the earliest to the customers according to the brand.

This comes on the back of the chip shortage hampering production across the automotive industry not just in India but globally as well. Mahindra is also in the process of clearing the backlog for the second generation Thar that debuted late last year and received tremendous response amongst buyers with the bookings crossing 75,000 units in just a year.

The Mahindra XUV700 is retailed with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion turbo petrol engine. Both are paired with either a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option.