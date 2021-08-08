14,000 MG Hectors To Have Software Reflashed Due To COP Failure

Approximately 14,000 units of the BSVI compliant MG Hector will have software reflashed after failure in COP (Conformity Of Production) tests

Morris Garages made its way to India back in 2019 with the Hector mid-size SUV and until now it remains as the brand’s top-selling model in the country. Earlier this year, the British manufacturer introduced the Hector Plus variant, which is currently offered in six- and seven-seater configurations, taking advantage of the SUV’s popularity.

According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, MG will perform software remapping or reflashing in the BSVI compliant Hector, as 14,000 units equipped with dual-clutch automatic transmission are involved in the process. This comes on the back of a testing agency finding samples of this model failing in the COP (Conformity Of Production) tests.

The report further indicated that the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT) at Manesar, Haryana conducted tests on some of the samples picked up from the brand’s factory in Halol Gujarat for testing. The government-owned testing agency noted that the vehicles did not get past the COP tests with regards to the type approval of the engine for the DCT variant.

The tests also found variations in Hydro Carbon and NOx emission levels and reported the matter to the road transport ministry of India. The problem appears to have occurred via the software and it can be fixed reportedly. MG investigated and found that there was some issue with a particular software causing variations and moreover the “solution” has been verified by the authority.

The formal approval of the solution will be received shortly and approximately 14,000 units of the MG Hector will see software reflash and the process is planned to be completed by December 2021. It was further said that the reflashing will be done when the customer brings the car to any nearest authorised dealership.

The Hector is currently priced between Rs. 13.49 lakh and Rs. 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine option with manual and automatic transmission choices in the gasoline trim. The Chinese-owned brand also sells the Gloster full-sized SUV locally.