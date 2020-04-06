The global-spec Suzuki Swift Sport uses a 1.4-litre turbo BoosterJet petrol engine developing 140 PS and 230 Nm; can do 0-100 kmph in 8.1 seconds

Speculations surrounding the Swift Sport’s entry into India have been there for long. Since the Swift’s nameplate is synonymous with agile handling, the hatchback is perceived as a youth buying first-timers’ car with a lot of fun behind the wheel. However, in all reality, the Swift caters to everyone wanting to own a practical hatchback in a budget price point.

The latest generation Swift was launched at the 2018 Auto Expo and it continued the nameplate’s legacy by setting record-breaking sales tallies. While the Swift Sport would be deemed expensive for India, the arrival of Tiago and Tigor JTPs raised our hopes as they proved that performance can co-exist with accessible price tags but their sales were not that impressive despite being capable products.

With Fiat Punto Abarth no more in business, Maruti Suzuki discontinued the Baleno RS ahead of the BSVI deadline as well. We are not fully convinced if the largest carmaker in India will launch the Swift Sport even in the near future, but in our unpredictable industry, just never say never. The Swift Sport has recently been spotted in Delhi tied on a truck and it could be for homologation.

The white body coloured Swift Sport rides on 195/45/17 ContiSport Contact tyres with its signature polished alloy wheel design. It has a wider stance and bigger brakes compared to the regular Swift we see on the Indian roads. In the international markets, the Swift Sport uses high-performance Monroe dampers and boasts features like lane departure warning system and advanced collision mitigation.

Some of the interior features on-board in the Suzuki Swift Sport globally are sporty semi bucket seats, contrast red accents on the dashboard as well as the centre console, touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity, etc. The performance-based model is powered by a 1.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged Boosterjet petrol engine.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 140 PS and 230 Nm of peak torque available at as low as 2,500 rpm. Based on the fifth-gen lightweight HEARTECT platform, the Swift Sport has improved agility and handling characteristics over the standard model and it can do zero to 100 kmph in just over eight seconds with a top speed of 209 kmph.