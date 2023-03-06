13 Upcoming Tata Cars You Should Know – 10 SUVs, 3 Hatchbacks

Tata will bring in a range of new models over the next three years including Nexon, Harrier and Safari facelifts along with EVs like Curvv and Avinya

Tata Motors will expand its ICE and EV portfolio big time over the next three years. The 2023 Auto Expo acted as a precursor to the upcoming launches and here we have explained all the key details:

1. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted Nexon will likely be launched next year and it has already been caught testing on public roads. The best-selling SUV in the country is subjected to evolutionary exterior changes as the front and rear facias will receive revisions influenced by the Harrier EV and Curvv showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

2. Tata Harrier Facelift:

The Harrier has been around for a few years ago and it has not gained any big visual revisions. With the facelifted Safari already spotted testing, we can expect the Harrier to receive same treatment with styling cues similar to that of the Harrier EV as Tata plans to step up to its next phase of brand design.

3. Tata Safari Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Safari will more likely be launched next year and we can expect the updated Harrier to reach dealerships in 2024. Judging by the spy images, it will come with a thoroughly redesigned front end and the interior could pack new features. It is worth noting that the Harrier and Safari gained a host of new equipment recently in India.

4. Tata Tiago EV Blitz:

Tata Tiago EV based Blitz will be launched in FY 2024. The prototype on display at the 2023 Auto Expo featured visual updates over the regular model including blackened alloy wheels, and it will use the same battery and electric motor setup as the Tiago EV.

5. Tata Altroz Racer:

The Tata Altroz Racer will be pitched against Hyundai i20 N Line with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 120 PS and 170 Nm as the Nexon. It will get sporty exterior changes compared to the standard Altroz and mechanical updates such as a retuned suspension and sportier exhaust note are possibilities.

6. Tata Harrier EV:

Tata took us by surprise by displaying the near-production Harrier EV at the biennial Auto Expo in January and it will be introduced sometime next year in India. It could become the first Tata zero-emission passenger vehicle to feature a dual electric motor setup as the prototype was advertised with having 4X4 capabilities.

7. Tata Curvv ICE:

The IC-engined Tata Curvv will reportedly go on sale as early as next year based on modified version of the Nexon’s platform and it will become the first model to feature the next generation 1.2L turbocharged direct injection petrol engine. The Curvv will also harbinger a new design direction for the Mumbai-based brand and it will influence most of the future models.

8. Tata Punch CNG:

The Tata Punch CNG will be introduced later this year in India and it will continue to be equipped with the 1.2-litre petrol engine producing lesser power and torque in favour of better fuel economy. It will be sold in multiple variants.

9. Tata Altroz CNG:

The Tata Altroz CNG will also go on sale in late 2023 and it will feature the twin-cylinder technology as its micro SUV sibling. Thus, both won’t have their bootspace sacrificed as the cylinders (each of 30L capacity) are arranged parallel to each other.

10. Tata Curvv EV:

The electric version of the Tata Curvv will apparently be positioned above the Nexon EV and it will be over four metres in length. It will adopt the Ziptron technology and will have several commonalities with the ICE Curvv mainly inside the cabin and on the outside.

11. Tata Sierra EV:

Following the debut of the Sierra EV concept in 2020, Tata unveiled the near-production Sierra a couple of months ago with a more contemporary design and a functional interior. It could become the first model to use the next-gen 1.5-litre DI turbo petrol engine kicking out around 170 PS upon launch by the middle of this decade.

12. Tata Safari EV:

The Tata Safari EV is another possibility as the company looks to expand its electric SUV portfolio. While the Harrier EV has been confirmed, the more practical three-row Safari could also join the bandwagon in the near future.

13. Tata Avinya:

The production-spec Tata Avinya is expected to launch in FY2026 and it sits on the Gen 3 architecture. The concept looks extremely futuristic with full-width LED light bar up front, a prominent T logo, suicide doors, floating tail light unit, large glass roof, short overhangs and a spacious interior with use of sustainable materials and an integrated screen in the dash and another one on the steering wheel.