12,800+ Units Of Maruti Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder Sold Last Month

The Grand Vitara and the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are the first hybrid SUVs in the Indian market

Soon after making their debut in India, the Maruti Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are now giving strong competition to the rivals like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. For those wondering, a total of 12856 units of the two SUVs were sold in the country.

Needless to say, both these SUVs are offered with two engine options and boast a feature-rich package and comfortable cabin. For starters, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 8662 units of the Grand Vitara in the country in January 2023. The new Grand Vitara is offered in six variant options – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+.

It is however worth noting the fact the Zeta+ and the Alpha+ are only offered with the strong-hybrid petrol engine while the first four trim options are only offered with the mild-hybrid petrol engine.

Likewise, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered in four trim options – E, S, G, V. The strong hybrid engine is only offered with the top three trims only while the mild hybrid engine can be had with all four trim options. The SUV is offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox options depending on the engine you opt for.

Just like the new Maruti Grand Vitara, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is also offered with an extensive features list that includes features like a large sunroof, automatic climate control, digital instrument console, HUD, steering mounted control, push-button start, etc.

For a quick comparison, a total of 15,037 units of the Hyundai Creta were sold in the country last month while Kia sold a total of 10,470 units of the Seltos SUV in India. Both these SUVs are offered with petrol as well as diesel options. Skoda on the other hand sold 2,013 units of the new Kushaq in India in January 2023 while a total of 1,455 units of the new VW Taigun were sold in India last month. Both these SUVs however are only offered with turbo petrol engines option.