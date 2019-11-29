125 cc Scooter Sales In Oct 2019 – Access Leads Ntorq, Activa 125, Destini

Suzuki’s Access 125 garnered a total of 53,552 in October 2019 with 19% YoY growth and led TVS Ntorq and others

The 125 cc scooter segment has gained popularity in recent times as customers prefer feature-packed models with the appealing exterior, solid ergonomics and good mileage while not minding to spend more than Rs. 75,000 upon purchase.

Understanding the requirements, the two-wheeler manufacturers have certainly responded by introducing new 125 cc automatic scooters. The Access 125 from Suzuki has long stayed as the Japanese brand’s best-selling model in the domestic market and it continued to draw in volumes last month.

The Access garnered a total of 53,552 units in October 2019 as against 45,090 units during the same month last year with YoY sales increase of 19%. It was solely responsible for Suzuki recording 7.2% growth last month and beating Yamaha in the manufacturers’ standings.

125 cc Scooters October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales Suzuki Access 53,552 45,090 TVS Ntorq 23,842 23,600 Honda Activa 125* Expected On No. 3 Expected On No.3 Hero Destini 10,371 5,556 Honda Grazia 8,414 10,779 Suzuki Burgman Street 7,856 10,894

TVS Motor Company has the Ntorq 125 supporting the Jupiter in the scooter department to register good volumes every month and it was the second most sold model in its space. It posted a total of 23,842 units in October 2019 as against 23,600 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with 1% YoY growth.

Honda introduced the BSVI compliant Activa 125 several weeks ago with fuel injection technology and it appears to have gotten the third position but the exact volumes are not available yet. The Destini 125, on the other hand, has been recording good volumes so far and it ended up last month with a tally of 10,371 units.

Compared to the same month in 2018, the Destini 125 managed a massive YoY growth of 87%. The Grazia stood next by sweeping up a tally of 8,414 units in October 2019 as against 10,779 units during the same period twelve months ago with 22% de-growth.

Another Suzuki scooter that has been performing well is the Burgman Street 125 and last month, it registered 7,856 units with 28% volume decline.

*No data available