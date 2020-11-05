1207 Units Of 2020 Mahindra Thar Dispatched In First Month Of Launch

Bookings of the new-generation Thar have been quite overwhelming, and the waiting period has extended up to six months

The 2020 Mahindra Thar was launched in the Indian market last month, priced from Rs. 9.80 lakh to Rs. 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). People had been waiting with anticipation to get their hands on one, and the SUV has already managed to cross 20,000 bookings! This is an extremely impressive feat, especially considering that the Thar is a lifestyle vehicle, not a mainstream one.

Although the demand for the vehicle is quite high, the supply is rather modest, at least currently. Mahindra & Mahindra managed to dispatch only 1,207 units of the new Thar during its first month in the Indian market. It seems like the manufacturer wasn’t prepared for such a massive demand. At the moment, the waiting period for the 2020 Thar has reached up to six months in a few locations.

Some dealerships are stating that customers who book their vehicle now will receive their vehicle in April 2021! Thankfully, the company has already announced that it is ramping up production, in order to meet the demand. This will help reduce the waiting period significantly, although we’ll have to wait and see how the dispatch figures improve in the coming months.

The primary reason for the popularity of the 2020 Mahindra Thar is its wider appeal. The older-generation model was an extremely utilitarian vehicle, lacking in creature comforts. The new one, on the other hand, is not only more comfortable, but offers plenty of features as well. It offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, power windows, forward-facing rear seats (optional), cruise control, and height and lumbar adjustability for the driver’s seat.

It is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit. Buyers can also choose between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. A Four-wheel-drive system is offered as standard, along with a transfer case as well. The lifestyle quotient, however, is even more impressive.

The SUV also gets ceiling-mounted speakers, roll-cage (optional), and Mahindra’s Blue Sense app connectivity. The second-generation Thar also gets three roof-top options – hardtop, soft-top, and convertible soft-top. Not only that, but the doors are removable as well, just like on the Jeep Wrangler and new Ford Bronco!