12 Cars With Over Rs. 2 Lakh Discount In Nov 2019 – Marazzo To Ford Endeavour

With the festive season done and dusted, and the year-end approaching, several carmakers are offering discounts worth Rs 2 lakh or more on cars like Honda Civic and Mahindra Marazzo

The festive season of 2019 brought some respite to the carmakers after months of sales slowdown. However, with the festive season over, things are likely to attain a downward slope again. To make matters worse, we’re already staring at the year-end, which means the adverse effect on the car sales will get compounded as 2019 draws to a close.

However, in an attempt to retain the improving sales momentum, several carmakers are offering some lucrative discounts on their slow-selling models, which include cars like the Honda Civic and Mahindra Marazzo. Here is a look at all such offers –

1. Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is the most premium SUV from the local subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant is available with a massive discount of Rs 5 lakh. With such a huge price cut, the rather luxurious SUV becomes an interesting alternative to the likes of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, especially if you can make do with less off-roading skills. A more premium cabin is a boon though.

2. Renault Captur

The Captur has been a dud-seller so far, which has prompted Renault India to offer some heavy discounts on the crossover. Currently, the Captur is available with a discount of Rs 3 lakh, which makes it even more affordable than the Duster. However, keep in mind that the Captur misses out on the rugged nature of its SUV-sibling.

3. Isuzu MU-X

The Isuzu MU-X has to be among the most underrated products on sale in the Indian car market. The full-size SUV rivals models like the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner but holds a significant price advantage over both. To make things better, it’s even available with a discount of Rs 2.8 lakh, thereby making it an excellent buy.

4. Skoda Kodiaq

The Kodiaq is the current flagship model in Skoda India’s lineup. The luxury SUV promises to offer high comfort levels and a range of high-end equipment. It also offers excellent dynamics and an understated-yet-elegant exterior design. What it misses out on, however, is the badge value of similarly priced models like the Audi Q3. The premium SUV is currently on sale with a discount of Rs 2.5 lakh.

5. Honda Civic

The D1-segment contender from the makers of Honda City was off to a decent start but has lost out in popularity to models like the Hyundai Elantra and Skoda Octavia.

A reason for this could be the lack of automatic transmission option on the diesel variant, which makes do only with a 6-speed manual unit. However, buyers of the oil-burner-equipped model get to benefit from a discount of Rs 2.5 lakh.

6. Ford Endeavour

The Ford Endeavour has been an excellent alternative to the all-conquering Toyota Fortuner. However, a poor after-sales service experience by the manufacturer has ensued that the Endy fails to offer a tough fight to its Japanese adversary. Currently, the Endeavour is available with a discount of Rs 2 lakh, which shaves off a decent amount from the SUV’s original sticker price.

7. Volkswagen Ameo

The Ameo is a low-selling Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze rival that has pretty much failed to meet the expectations of buyers of C1-segment sedans. The sub-4-metre sedan version is available with a stonker of a diesel engine but an anaemic petrol motor, poor after-sales service, expensive spares and boring looks. No wonder, then, that the budget-end sedan from the Indian subsidiary of the German auto giant is currently available with a discount of Rs 2 lakh.

8. Mahindra Alturas

The Mahindra Alturas is essentially a rebadged SsangYong G4 Rexton that is imported to our shores via CBU route. The Alturas is a worthy opponent to the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour.

However, it has so far failed to tickle the taste-buds of the SUV buying lot. Currently, the large SUV is available with a discount of up to Rs 2 lakh, which makes it an even worthier alternative to its more established rivals.

9. Renault Lodgy

Luckily, for Renault, the recently launched Triber has garnered a good response from the car buyers. The same is the case with the refreshed Kwid, at least to some extent. Else, models like the Lodgy, which pretty much failed to take off in the market, paint a pretty grim picture for the Indian subsidiary of Renault.

Currently, this MPV is available with a discount of Rs 2 lakh, which might be enough for some to overlook the model’s poor track record on the sales charts and pick up the highly unpopular vehicle.

10. Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra recently received a pretty comprehensive facelift, which brings in several styling updates and high-end features to the well-sorted mid-size sedan. However, several dealers have some leftover stock of the pre-facelift Elantra and are selling it for discounts of more than Rs 2 lakh.

With such a massive amount shaved off its sticker price, it pretty much makes sense to choose the earlier version over the new model, especially if you’re on a budget. Also, after accounting the discount, the Elantra becomes a much cheaper option than the likes of Honda Civic or Skoda Octavia.

11. Hyundai Tucson

The Tucson is well-rounded D1-segment SUV that has pretty much failed to find a good response from the Indian SUV buyers. Hence, the company is currently selling its mid-size soft-roader with a discount of Up to Rs 2 lakh. With such a huge price cut, the Tucson can be an interesting alternative to a high-end variant of the smaller but more popular Hyundai Creta.

12. Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo is the most modern MPV from the home-grown carmaker ever. However, so far, it has failed to bring in the kind of sales that the Xylo did a few years ago. Hence, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see Mahindra offering discounts of upto Rs 1.94 lakh on its Maruti XL6 and Toyota Innova Crysta rival.

Other than these official discounts, you can bargain hard at the local dealerships to extract some additional offers on select variants. This would ensure a minimum discount of Rs 2 lakh on top of the line variant.