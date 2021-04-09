11 Hatchback, 8 SUVs & 3 MPVs Among Top 25 Cars Sold In March 2021

Maruti Suzuki utterly dominated the top 25 rankings as it had eleven entries; SUV segments showed their upper hand again

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had eleven entries in the top 25 most sold cars in the country in the month of March 2021. The Swift led the table ahead of Baleno, Wagon R, Alto and Creta while Eeco, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Grand i10 Nios and Venue covered the top ten.

You could really notice the latest trend of customers wanting to own SUVs and crossovers really influencing the sales charts. The top 25 was dominated by eleven hatchbacks while eight were SUVs and three MPVs. The Swift garnered 21,714 units last month as against 8,575 units with 153 per cent growth as it was also the highest sold hatch.

The second generation Hyundai Creta was introduced in early 2020 and it rose to fame in no time capitalising on the good reception for its predecessor with a redesigned exterior, an overhauled interior and a long list of features with modern technologies and creature comforts.

Top 25 Most Sold Cars (YoY) March 2021 Sales March 2020 Sales 1. Swift (153%) 21,714 8,575 2. Baleno (86%) 21,217 11,406 3. Wagon R (105%) 18,757 9,151 4. Alto (61%) 17,401 10,829 5. Creta (88%) 12,640 6,706 6. Eeco (94%) 11,547 5,966 7. Dzire (109%) 11,434 5,476 8. Vitara Brezza (104%) 11,274 5,513 9. Grand i10 (157%) 11,020 4,293 10. Venue (75%) 10,722 6,127 11. Seltos (41%) 10,557 7,466 12. Ertiga (134%) 9,303 3,969 13. i20 (162%) 9,045 3,455 14. Bolero (328%) 8,905 2,080 15. Nexon (228%) 8,683 2,646 16. Sonet 8,498 – 17. Altroz (558%) 7,550 1,147 18. S-Presso (41%) 7,252 5,159 19. Tiago (512%) 6,893 1,127 20. Innova Crysta (51%) 5,743 3,810 21. EcoSport (150%) 5,487 2,197 22. Celerio (18%) 4,720 4,010 23. Hector (237%) 4.720 1,402 24. Amaze (67%) 4,596 2,744 25. Ignis (129%) 4,359 1,901

The Vitara Brezza was the top sold compact SUV in India as it headed the highly competitive segment with 11,274 units as against 5,513 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a Year-on-Year growth of 104 per cent. The contribution of the compact and mid-size SUV spaces in the overall volume has continuously been increasing in recent times.

The Ertiga has been the undisputed leader in the MPV segment and last month was no different as 9,303 units were registered against 3,969 units during the same period last year with 134 per cent increase in volumes. The Bolero MPV impressed again as it was positioned fourteenth with 8,905 units as against 2,080 units with 328 per cent growth.

Over the last couple of years, many new passenger vehicles entered the domestic market and most of them were SUVs. The Venue, Seltos, Sonet and Hector are prime example helping in drawing volumes into the SUV space while attributing to high volumes for their respective brands. Hyundai, in particular, has emerged as the top SUV maker with the Creta and Venue.