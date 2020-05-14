102 PS Tata Altroz 1.2L Turbo Petrol Version To Launch This Year – Report

Tata Altroz with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine will likely launch during this festive season producing 102 PS and 141 Nm of torque

According to a recent report surfaced on the interweb, Tata Motors appears to be preparing an all-new 1.0-litre three-cylinder direct-injected petrol engine for use in its domestic portfolio. We told you about this speculation a couple of months ago and a latest rumour indicate that the Altroz will gain a new petrol engine.

The new turbocharged motor is said to be employed in the recently launched Altroz premium hatchback first in the final quarter of this calendar year around the festive season. The engine had already featured in the Altroz Geneva Edition back in March 2019 when the hatchback made its public premiere at the Swiss show in its production form.

The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine kicks out a maximum power output of 102 PS at 5,500 rpm and 141 Nm of peak torque between 1,750 rpm and 4,000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Altroz currently uses a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated Revotron petrol engine kicking out 86 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 3,300 rpm.

The new and higher performance engine could help the Tata Altroz to firmly compete against the upcoming third-generation Hyundai Elite i20 arriving later this year. The powerplant’s production is also expected to commence soon. The 2020 Elite i20 will likely produce 100 PS and 172 Nm as in the Grand i10 Nios Turbo.

The Altroz is priced between Rs. 5.29 lakh and Rs. 9.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and the new turbo petrol engine could help in expanding the range further. The engine may also find its way into the HBX concept based micro SUV but since it will slot below the Nexon and is expected to be priced aggressively, we will have to wait and see what really pans out.

The Altroz is the first model underpinned by the ALFA platform and the micro SUV, likely dubbed the Hornbill, will follow suite. It will rival Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Renault Kwid and we expect the price range to hover around Rs. 4.5 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata is also said to be working on a mid-size SUV as well as a C-segment sedan.