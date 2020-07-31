1000 HP GMC Hummer Electric Truck Teased Again; 0-96 KMPH In 3 Seconds

GMC Hummer EV will be able to generate 1000 horsepower and 15,574 Nm of peak torque; zero to 96 kmph achieved in just 3 seconds

The global health crisis has wreaked havoc all over the automotive industry and some of the significant launches have been postponed due to the unfavorable circumstances. The electric version of the Hummer was eagerly anticipated for debut on May 20 but it did not turn out to the case and instead it will make its premiere towards the end of this calendar year.

In the meantime, GMC has continued teasing the model and the latest video gives more details of the upcoming vehicle. What has confirmed to be available is the Infinity Roof with modular sky panels and it can be removed by dismantling the four separate layers. Unlike the Hummer H2 and H3, the EV has a rather curvy appearance but its large dimensions and rugged stance definitely exist.

Other key design elements in the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck are muscular front and rear fenders and a prominent front bumper. The teaser image of the side profile indicates the presence of an upright windshield and a short hood section. Also noticeable are the rear-mounted spoiler, inclined C-pillars, flattened roof structure ensuring a large greenhouse.

The GMC Hummer EV rides on dual-purpose off-road tyres and it has a short bed compared to the regular mid-sized pickup trucks. As for the powertrain, it uses electric motors capable of generating a maximum power output of 1000 horsepower and 15,574 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from zero to 96 kmph in just three seconds.

The teaser video also shows crab and adrenaline modes and it will have super fast charging facility according to the brand. It will be equipped with an Ultium battery and the capacities range between 50 and 200 kWh as multiple configurations will be offered. The American auto major will use 800 V battery packs with 350 kW fast charging feature in their electric trucks.

The GMC Hummer EV’s claimed electric driving on a single charge is not known yet and it could be a deciding factor for its success. It will be part of the 22 models receiving semi-autonomous ‘Super Cruise’ function by 2023 in the US and will also boast ultra vision cameras. The zero-emission pickup truck will be manufactured at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant.