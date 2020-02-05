100 PS Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo Revealed At 2020 Auto Expo

After launching Aura with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option, the second-largest carmaker of India has now displayed Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo with turbo-petrol engine at Auto Expo 2020

Last month, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the second-largest carmaker in the country, introduced the Aura compact sedan. The new model replaces the Xcent and goes on to rival the likes of Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze.

The new sub-4-metre offering is on sale in three engine variants, viz. 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. And now, after much anticipation, the company has showcased the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo with the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020.

It is likely that the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo will be launched in the Indian market in the coming weeks. It looks like the new hot-hatch is the manufacturer’s attempt to attract small car buyers looking for a performance-focussed vehicle. The new engine option for the Nios comes from the Hyundai Venue, which became the first model in the country to get the 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol unit.



It is also worth mentioning here that the Hyundai already sells the i10 N-Line in UK, where it gets same cosmetic updates in the form of LED DRLs but only 15-inch alloy wheels. The same styling tweaks are being offered even on the Indian version, which has ditched the N-Line suffix for the Turbo branding.

The Euro-spec model had made its debut last year. However, the model just showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 is not exactly the same as the one in Europe. Also, the Euro-spec Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo outputs a maximum power of 120 PS. In comparison, the model that will go on sale in India offers 100 PS of peak power.

However, the Euro-spec version has a peak torque of 172 Nm, which is, essentially, the same as 171.62 Nm offered by the Indian version. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission, but the gear ratios have been optimized as per the higher performance figure being delivered by the engine.

It may be noted that with the discontinuation of the Maruti Baleno RS, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo will be seen rivalling only the Tata Tiago JTP and the costlier VW Polo 1.2-TSI. What this also means is that with the launch of the new model, Hyundai will finally have a high-performance hatchback in its portfolio, which is something it has refrained from so far.