Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 1.0L Turbo (100PS) Officially Launched At Rs. 7.68 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Sportz variant uses a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine making 100 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today launched the performance-oriented Sportz variant of the Grand i10 Nios in the domestic market. It derives power from a BS6 compliant 1.0-litre turbocharged GDi petrol engine and it has been priced at Rs. 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) for the single-tone colour scheme.

Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, HMIL told that the 1.0 l Turbo GDi engine in the Sportz variant adheres to the enthusiasts seeking “power packed performance”. The South Korean auto major has further noted that it will be offered in two-tone paint schemes as well.

They are Fiery Red with Black Roof and Polar White with Black Roof alongside mono-tone colour options like Aqua Teal and Polar White. It made its local debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida earlier this month and was well-received among show-goers. On the inside, the Sportz variant of the third generation Grand i10 Nios comes with an all-black theme.

The contrast red inserts add to the glitter of the new Sportz variant. Just as the interior, the exterior has also been enhanced with exclusive Turbo badge on the tail gate as well as front grille to differentiate itself from the regular model. The Sportz version of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is sold in two trims as the dual-tone one costs Rs. 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

The all-important powertrain is a 1.0-litre turbocharged GDI petrol, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 100 PS at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,500 rpm and 4,000 rpm. It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission and gets ARAI-certified fuel economy of 20.3 kmpl.

The engine complies with BSVI emission standards and it helps in expanding the range of the Grand i10 Nios that was only introduced a few months ago. It will directly compete against performance-based Tata Tiago JTP hot hatchback. The Grand i10 Nios has been performing well in garnering sales over the last months.