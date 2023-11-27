10 Upcoming Toyota Cars In 2024 & Beyond (Including 7 SUVs)

Here we have explained about the 7 upcoming Toyota cars in 2024 and beyond as new models across different segments are waiting in the pipeline

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is working on introducing a host of new models over the next three years and here we have explained about all the known details:

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

In early 2024, the Japanese auto major is expected to launch a new compact SUV coupe, which is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The five-seater will be slotted above the Glanza premium hatchback and will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. Minor exterior and interior tweaks will be made compared to its donor.

2. Toyota Fortuner & Hilux Mild-Hybrid:

The mild-hybrid version of the Hilux has been announced for Europe and its availability will be expanded to many markets. Its full-size SUV sibling, the Fortuner, will also get the same technology equipped enabling lower emissions, improved performance and fuel efficiency. We do expect the India-spec models to get this mild-hybrid system next year.

3. Toyota Electric SUV:

The first e-SUV from Toyota for India will follow the badge engineering route as it will have a lot in common with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX. They will have distinctive appearance and will likely come in single and dual motor configurations, utilising a large battery pack. It could have a drive range of over 550 km on a single charge. The global debut could happen late next year ahead of Indian market launch in 2025.

4. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross & Next-Gen Fortuner:

The stretched wheelbase version of the Toyota Corolla Cross for India will be rolled out of a new production plant in Bidadi, Karnataka by 2026. It will likely sit on the already localised TNGA-C platform shared with the Innova Hycross. A 2.0L petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine will likely power the premium SUV.

5. Toyota Camry Hybrid Facelift:

The facelifted Toyota Camry made its world premiere at the 2023 LA Auto Show with a new front end taking inspiration from the latest Crown. In the US, it will be sold only with a 2.5L petrol/hybrid setup and India will retain the same upon likely launch sometime next year or in 2025.

6. More Affordable Toyota Fortuner & Hilux:

At the Japan Mobility Show 2023, Toyota unveiled a new pickup truck concept based on the more affordable version of the IMV platform known as the IMV 0. It will give rise to a more affordable version of the Fortuner and the Hilux Champ has just been unveiled now. Considering the popularity of the nameplates, we can expect them to be evaluated for India as well.

7. Toyota Land Cruiser FJ:

The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ name could be used for the latest Prado based 4×4 compact SUV and it could be considered for India as well. The off-roader was teased when the new Prado was released a few months ago and it will take on the five-door Jimny.