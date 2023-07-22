10 Upcoming SUVs Launching Within The Next 3 Months In India

Discover which ten future SUVs are slated to go on sale in the Indian market within the next three months

From cutting-edge technology to powerful performance, modern SUVs are poised to revolutionize the driving experience. No wonder the average Indian car shopper loves SUVs! If you’re looking to buy one too, then you might want to wait a little. Plenty of new SUVs are expected to go on sale in India soon, which will give you more options to choose from!

Here are the top 10 SUVs, spanning across different budgets and segments, which are set to launch in the Indian market within the next three months.

1. Kia Seltos Facelift

The Kia Seltos Facelift was launched in India yesterday, with significant interior and exterior upgrades. Bookings are open at authorized dealerships and deliveries will commence soon. Notable enhancements include a new front grille, revised headlamps with sleek DRLs, and a larger front bumper. Inside, the SUV will boast a dual-screen setup, a panoramic sunroof, and an ADAS suite for enhanced safety.

2. Tata Punch CNG

Expected launch: August

Tata is all set to unveil its twin-cylinder CNG technology in the upcoming Tata Punch CNG. This model will come equipped with the same 1.2L Revotron engine, now paired with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Safety upgrades include an improved rear body structure and a 6-point mounting system for the CNG tanks, ensuring a safe and efficient drive.

3. Tata Nexon EV Facelift

Expected launch: August

The Tata Nexon EV is all set for a mid-life upgrade. The new model will boast a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity), alongside a two-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated logo. We expect the powertrain options to stay the same as the current model.

4. Tata Nexon Facelift

Expected launch: September

Alongside the Nexon EV, the conventional Tata Nexon is also getting a mid-life upgrade. It will feature the same 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a new steering wheel design from the Curvv concept. Expect a seamless drive with the DCT gearbox and the new 1.2L turbo petrol engine, in addition to the existing 1.5L diesel engine.

5. Honda Elevate

Expected launch: September

The highly anticipated Honda Elevate will soon hit the market without a hybrid option. Powered by a 1.5L petrol engine, it will be offered with both a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox, delivering 121 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. The SUV will boast an array of features, including Honda Sensing ADAS tech, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen display, and a premium 8-speaker audio system.

6. Citroen C3 Aircross

Expected launch: October

Citroen India is all set to challenge the competition with the all-new C3 Aircross. Armed with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine and a 6-speed manual gearbox, this SUV delivers a powerful 110 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Expect convenience and connectivity with a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

7. Tata Harrier facelift

Expected launch: October

Tata Motors is ready to spice things up with the upcoming Harrier facelift. Rumours suggest the SUV might sport Tata’s new 1.5L turbo direct injection petrol engine, offering around 170 bhp and 280 Nm. The 2.0L turbo-diesel engine will likely continue forward as well. Higher trims will also feature ADAS tech and unique design elements, enhancing their road presence.

8. Tata Safari facelift

Expected launch: October

Alongside the updated Harrier, Tata Safari is also set to receive a mid-life facelift. Similar to its 5-seater twin, the Safari could get a 1.5L petrol engine option along with the current 2.0L diesel motor. The SUV will also get redesigned exterior and interior, making it feel even more premium than now.

9. Force Gurkha 5-Door

Expected launch: October

After a year of extensive testing, the eagerly-awaited 5-door version of the Force Gurkha is finally set to make its debut. While the styling will be reminiscent of the 3-door Gurkha, the 5-door version will boast square-ish headlamps and a front bumper similar to the Force Citiline MUV. With three seating arrangements to choose from, this rugged SUV is ready for any adventure.

10. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Expected launch: October

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will soon arrive as a long-wheelbase version of the popular Bolero Neo SUV, offering the same design language and features, but likely a more powerful engine. Similar to the now-discontinued TUV300 Plus, it will get two seating configurations – 7-seater and 9-seater – thus making it versatile enough to cater to various preferences. A dedicated ambulance version with a patient bed will also be available for emergency services.