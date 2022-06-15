10 Upcoming SUVs In India By Diwali 2022 – Tucson, Hyryder, Vitara

Plenty of new SUVs are slated to launch in the Indian market, and here, we’ve listed the top ten models that are set to arrive within a year

In India, the popularity of SUVs has been rising strongly in recent times. To satiate the demand for SUVs among buyers, various carmakers are planning to launch a multitude of new SUVs across different segments in the Indian market. These new launches will include brand new models as well as updated versions of existing ones.

Here, we have listed the top ten SUVs that are expected to launch in the Indian market within the next twelve months.

1. Hyundai Venue facelift

Hyundai Motor India is planning to launch the facelifted Venue on June 16. Apart from the changes to the exterior design, the updated SUV will get a few additional features (including a fully-digital instrument console, a new steering wheel, driving modes, etc.). The powertrain options – a 1.2L petrol unit, a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit – will remain the same as before.

2. Mahindra Scorpio-N

M&M will launch the next-generation Scorpio – named ‘Scorpio-N’ – in India on June 27. The SUV has been officially unveiled, and it features a lot of changes to the exterior and interior design. It gets a lot of premium features and equipment as well, and it would be available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mill and a 2.2L turbo-diesel motor – with a 4WD option on select variants.

3. New Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki will launch the next-generation Vitara Brezza on June 30. The updated SUV has been spotted multiple times, and its exterior and interior have been unofficially revealed already! The new model will look much sharper than the outgoing one, and it is expected to be named just ‘Brezza’. It will likely be powered by the brand’s new K15C engine.

4. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have been working on a new midsize SUV for the Indian market for quite some time. Toyota is planning to officially debut this new SUV on July 1, with its launch expected to follow later this year. It was recently spotted during a photoshoot, and it looks quite handsome in all honesty. The SUV will be available with two powertrain options – a 1.5L petrol hybrid engine and a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol engine.

5. Maruti Suzuki midsize SUV

Maruti Suzuki will also launch its own version of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India, with a few styling changes, and reports suggest that it would launch around the Diwali festive season. However, it will be mechanically identical to Toyota’s version. It will get the same powertrain options, consisting of a hybrid option and a mild-hybrid option.

6. Citroen C3

The funky-looking Citroen C3 is scheduled to launch in India on July 20. The little crossover will be available with two petrol engine options – 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.2L turbo-petrol – which will come mated to a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed manual transmission, respectively. Reports suggest that an automatic transmission option will be available at a later date.

7. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

M&M recently received RTO approval for the upcoming Bolero Neo Plus, hinting at its imminent launch. This new model will essentially be an updated version of TUV300 Plus, and it will be available in 7-seat and 9-seat configurations. Under the hood, it will get a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, with 120 PS of peak power on tap.

8. Next-gen Hyundai Tucson

The latest-generation Hyundai Tucson was officially unveiled back in 2020, and it is set to launch in India during the second half of 2022. The new model has already been spied a few times on Indian roads. Compared to the outgoing model, the new one will have a much sharper design, along with plenty of additional equipment. The powertrain options are a mystery at the moment, with rumours suggesting that a hybrid/plug-in hybrid model could be launched as well.

9. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai’s most popular SUV – Creta – is also expected to be updated soon, likely in the first half of 2023. The updated model will feature a new face, inspired by the new-gen Tucson, along with a few premium features and equipment. The facelifted Creta will likely continue forward with the same powertrain options – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, a 1.4L turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit.

10. Kia Seltos facelift

Kia Seltos is also expected to undergo a midlife facelift soon, likely around early next year. The updated SUV was recently spotted on a road test in India, and it will likely feature only minor changes in design. We do not expect the powertrain options to be different from the current model, consisting of a 1.5L NA petrol engine, a 1.4L turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine.