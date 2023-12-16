10+ Upcoming New SUVs In 2024 Costing Below Rs. 20 Lakh

Here we have explained about all the upcoming SUVs that will cost below Rs. 20 lakh in India in 2024

Potential buyers in India are no different and everyone wants an SUV now. Previously, SUV itself was a segment but now we have multiple segments in SUVs like micro-SUVs, subcompact SUVs, compact SUVs, crossover SUVs, mid-size SUVs, and then you have the full-blown SUVs. Enough can be said about the types and designs of SUVs that are plying on our roads right now, but let’s concentrate on the ones that are going to be launched soon in 2024 and in this article, we will be covering the ones that are going to cost less than Rs 20 lakh.

1. Toyota Taisor

The Taisor is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover SUV and it is expected to launch around March 2024 and one of its rivals, the facelifted Sonet has already been unveiled. We can expect the same powertrain options from the Fronx without any changes in the output and the feature list is also expected to remain the same in the Taisor. The design will have some minor Toyota flavour of styling along with Toyota badging all around. The price is expected to be around Rs 8 lakh ex-showroom.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift

One of the most anticipated launches of 2024 is the Hyundai Creta Facelift because of how well the current model is selling. Along with the minor changes at the front and back, the facelift is expected to be equipped with ADAS and a 360-degree camera to increase the safety quotient. Concerning powertrain options, the current set of diesel and naturally aspirated petrol engine options will continue while the turbo petrol will be the all-new 1.5-litre unit producing 160PS that will be borrowed from the Kia Seltos. The expected price is around Rs 10.25 lakh ex-showroom and will be launched in January 2024.

3. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will receive similar treatment to the Creta which includes the design, features and the newly added ADAS safety technology. Mechanically, it is expected to continue with the same set of engines that are being used currently. The expected price is around Rs 17 lakh ex-showroom, and the launch date is yet to be confirmed but we believe it will happen in the first half of 2024 itself.

4. Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch is doing well at the cash registers and has become a massive hit. To maintain the rhythm, Tata is planning to launch the Punch EV in the first half of 2024. We expect the Punch to not only get some EV-specific makeover but also a few design changes to make look like a facelift. Apart from the engine being replaced by the battery and motor, the rest of the mechanicals are expected to remain the same. The expected launch price is around Rs 12 lakh ex-showroom.

5. Tata Curvv (ICE and EV)

With most of its radical coupe-like styling expected to remain similar to the concept, the Curvv is expected to be launched around June 2024. Surprisingly, we will be getting the EV version first and then later the ICE versions will be launched. It will go up against the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Volkswagen Taigun. The feature list is expected to be long, and it may be available with ADAS as well. The expected launch price is around Rs 10.50 lakh.

6. Tata Nexon Dark

With the recent launch of the Tata Nexon facelift, there was no news on the Dark Editions. We believe Tata is working on launching the Nexon Dark Editions in 2024. Just like the other Dark Edition models, it will get an all-black treatment inside and out, including the grilles and alloys. Mechanically, it will remain the same and there will be no changes to the powertrain options. The expected price is around Rs 11.30 lakh.

7. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The Mahindra Thar 5-Door is also one of the most highly anticipated launches of 2024 solely because of how famous the 3-door Thar is, and this is a version which offers more practicality and comfort, so who would want to miss out on that? The powertrain options will remain the same, but they may be slightly tweaked to factor in the additional weight gain. The highlights in the feature list will be the larger touchscreen infotainment system and a sunroof as well. The bigger Thar will be available in both 4WD and RWD versions as well. The expected launch date is in March 2024 and the prices are believed to start from Rs 15 lakh.

8. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

The Mahindra XUV300 needed a desperate upgrade and that is coming in 2024 sometime around March. It will get a completely redesigned front and rear design and it may be equipped with ADAS tech as well. Mechanically, it is expected to remain the same and similar powertrain options will be available except that the AMT may get replaced with a proper Torque Converter. The prices are expected to start around Rs 9 lakh.

9. Mahindra XUV400 Facelift

The Mahindra XUV400 EV facelift was spotted testing a few times and this translates to an approaching launch sometime in 2024. The XUV400 will largely be based on the facelifted XUV300 which means most of the design updates will remain the same with some EV-specific styling. But the electric powertrain is expected to remain the same and there is a possibility of the range being increased. The price is expected to start around Rs 16 lakh ex-showroom.

10. 2024 Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun

It’s almost 3 years since the launch of the SUV cousins the Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun, and the competition is heating up the game with new designs and updated features. So, to keep up with the competition and stay relevant, we believe that both Skoda and Volkswagen will launch a facelift of both models with some minor changes in the design with more additional features that might include the ADAS suite as well. The prices and launch timeline are yet to be announced.

11. Nissan Magnite Facelift

The Nissan Magnite is being sold for almost 3 years without a solid update and we believe that the folks at Nissan might have agreed to bring in a facelift to the model. We can expect minor changes on the exterior and the cabin to get more premium features but there won’t be any mechanical changes. The prices are expected to start from Rs 6.50 lakh.