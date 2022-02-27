10 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars In India – Swift CNG To New-Gen Brezza

Check out our list of the top ten forthcoming Maruti Suzuki cars, which are expected to go on sale in India this year

Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, is planning to launch a few new vehicles in our market. These include a few brand-new models, updated versions of existing cars, and new powertrain options in existing cars. With this, the carmaker is planning to gain back the market share that it has lost in the recent past.

Here, we have listed the top ten upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars, which are expected to launch in India before the end of the year.

1. Maruti Swift CNG

Maruti Suzuki is planning to expand its CNG passenger car range in India. One of the most popular cars in the Indian market – Swift – will soon get a CNG powertrain option as well. This will be the same 1.2L NA petrol engine as the regular version, with a factory-fitted CNG kit added to the mix. We expect Maruti Swift CNG to launch very soon, likely in a few weeks.

2. Maruti Dzire CNG

Maruti’s compact sedan – Dzire – will also get a CNG powertrain soon. This will be the same powertrain as expected on Swift – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, which can run on petrol and Compressed Natural Gas. Maruti Dzire CNG is expected to launch in India very soon, likely alongside Swift CNG.

3. Maruti Ertiga Facelift

Maruti Suzuki is planning to update the Ertiga MPV very soon, and test mules of the same have been spotted a few times already. The updated version will have a restyled front grille, and perhaps a few additional tech and equipment. The powertrain is expected to be the same 1.5L petrol engine and the 1.5L petrol/CNG engine option as the current version. The petrol version gets a mild-hybrid system as well.

4. Maruti XL6 Facelift

Alongside Ertiga facelift, the Indo-Japanese carmaker is planning to launch XL6 facelift as well. The updated model was spotted during a road test previously, wearing full-body camouflage. It is expected to sport changes to the headlights, taillights, and bumpers (front and rear). The 1.5L petrol powerplant (with SHVS) will likely be carried forward unchanged.

5. Maruti Baleno CNG

Maruti Suzuki recently introduced the facelifted Baleno in our market, and deliveries of it have already commenced. The updated hatchback only gets a single powertrain option – a 1.2L NA petrol motor – and as per speculation, a CNG powertrain will be added in the coming months. This CNG powertrain is expected to be the same as on the upcoming Swift CNG and Dzire CNG.

6. New Maruti midsize SUV

Maruti Suzuki has partnered up with Toyota to develop a few new vehicles for the Indian market, one of which is a midsize SUV. This forthcoming SUV is speculated to be based on Toyota’s DNGA platform. It is expected to be powered by a petrol-hybrid powertrain, likely with brilliant fuel economy figures. It will also have a lot of premium features and equipment on offer, especially compared to the model it will replace – Maruti S-Cross.

7. New-gen Maruti Brezza

Maruti Suzuki will give the Vitara Brezza a major overhaul soon, likely in late 2022. The next-generation model has been spied undisguised, showing major changes to the interior and exterior design. There will also be a lot more convenience and safety features on offer. The powertrain is expected to consist of the same 1.5L petrol engine, but with a more powerful mild-hybrid system on offer.

8. Maruti Brezza CNG

The manufacturer is expected to add a CNG powertrain option to Vitara Brezza soon, but there’s no official word on when that would happen. As per speculations, this powertrain could arrive before the next-gen model’s launch. The CNG option would help reduce the running costs of the SUV, which would be brilliant, now that Maruti doesn’t have any diesel engines on offer.

9. New-gen Maruti Alto

The next-generation Maruti Alto is also in development right now, and test mules of it have been doing rounds on Indian roads. The vehicle is expected to grow a little in dimensions and will be underpinned by the Heartect platform. The current 796cc petrol engine is expected to be carried forward, likely with a few changes, like the addition of idle start-stop tech. Its launch is expected to happen towards the end of this year.

10. Maruti Ciaz CNG

Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce a CNG version of the Ciaz as well in the Indian market, likely around late 2022. We expect the forthcoming Maruti Ciaz CNG to get the same 1.5L engine as the petrol-only version, with a CNG kit tacked on and mild-hybrid system removed. The CNG version of the sedan will help fill the gap left after the discontinuation of its diesel version.