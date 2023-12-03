10 Upcoming ICE SUVs In 2024 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata & More

Exciting times ahead in 2024 for SUV enthusiasts! Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, and Force are gearing up to launch new ICE models in India

As 2023 comes to a close in a few weeks, automotive enthusiasts and car shoppers are waiting with anticipation for the next year to arrive. Why? Because 2024 will be an exciting year for the Indian car market! Automakers have plenty of new models lined up for launch, along with a few updated versions of popular current vehicles.

Let’s delve into the intricacies of the top 10 SUVs with ICE (internal combustion engines) that are set to hit Indian roads in 2024.

1. Maruti Grand Vitara 7-Seater

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce a three-row SUV, expected to be based on Toyota’s upcoming Corolla Cross 7-seater. The SUV will likely be offered with a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol motor and a 1.5L strong-hybrid powertrain option, the same as the current Grand Vitara. Its exterior design will be based on the current Grand Vitara, while the interior will likely be a little more premium.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift and Alcazar Facelift

Hyundai’s lineup will witness the arrival of facelifted versions of the popular Creta and Alcazar. The Creta facelift, set to hit the market in January 2024, will feature Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) tech, a fully digital instrument cluster, and major design changes. Under the hood, the Verna’s 1.5L turbo petrol engine will take centre stage, while the 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel engines will continue forward.

The Alcazar, on the other hand, will see subtle enhancements while retaining its existing engine setup. These facelifts are poised to elevate the style and technology quotient in Hyundai’s SUV portfolio.

3. Tata Curvv

Tata Motors is set to introduce the Curvv coupe SUV in India next year, in both ICE and EV versions. The Curvv SUV is expected to retain most design elements from the concept, while also offering a feature-laden experience. The petrol version will feature Tata’s new 1.2L direct-injection turbo-petrol engine, and possibly a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine option as well.

4. Tata Harrier petrol and Safari petrol

Tata Motors is set to introduce petrol variants of the Harrier and Safari SUVs in 2024. Both models will come equipped with the 1.5L 4-cylinder TGDi petrol engine, which will likely deliver 170 bhp. There will be no design changes or feature upgrades with the introduction of these new powerplants, as both SUVs were thoroughly upgraded earlier this year.

5. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to launch an updated version of the XUV300 subcompact SUV. The new XUV300 will receive major feature upgrades, including ADAS tech and a panoramic sunroof, the second being a first-in-segment addition. We also expect a fully digital instrument cluster, a larger infotainment system, a wireless smartphone charger, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats on the new model. Also, a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission will replace the existing 6-speed AMT gearbox.

6. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Following the success of the Bolero Neo Ambulance version, Mahindra is planning to roll in the passenger vehicle version of the SUV. Built on a robust body-on-frame platform, it will feature the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, generating 120 bhp. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, coupled with a rear-wheel-drive system. It is expected to be available in 9-seater and 7-seater formats.

7. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The much-anticipated 5-door Mahindra Thar is set to launch in 2024, boasting a redesigned exterior and interior design, including a different front grille, new LED projector headlamps, a larger infotainment touchscreen, a larger bench for the rear seats, etc. Expect new alloys and updated taillamp cluster, and a rear parking camera as well. Power options will include the 2.0L turbo petrol and 2.2L turbo diesel engines, with shift-on-fly 4×4 drivetrain, similar to the 3-door Thar.

8. Force Gurkha

The forthcoming 5-door Force Gurkha has been spotted multiple times on Indian roads, and the anticipation for it is fairly high. The new version will be a lot more practical than the current 3-door model, offering third-row seats, better ingress/egress for the second row, and more features. It will likely get the same 2.6L turbo-diesel engine as the current Gurkha, but with a shift-on-fly 4×4 drivetrain. The exterior design is also expected to get minor changes, to distinguish it from the existing 3-door model.