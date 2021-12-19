10 Upcoming Electric Two-Wheelers In 2022 – Tork T6X To Emflux One

Here, we have listed the top ten electric motorcycles and scooters that are expected to launch in the Indian market next year

In 2021, we saw a lot of new electric two-wheelers enter the Indian market, the most hyped of which were Ola Electric’s S1 and S1 Pro. Next year, plenty more electric two-wheelers are lined up for launch in the Indian market, which is expected to lead to an eventual electrification boom in India.

Below, we’ve listed the top ten upcoming electric scooters and motorcycles in India in 2022, which you should watch out for if you’re planning to buy an electric two-wheeler.

1. Ultraviolette F77

Ultraviolette F77 was previewed in India around two years ago, but it is yet to go on sale. Thankfully, it is now in the last stages of testing, and the electric motorcycle is expected to enter production before mid-2022. The F77 will be a performance-oriented e-motorcycle, with a 0-60 kmph time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 140 kmph.

2. Suzuki Burgman Street Electric

Suzuki Motorcycle India also has a new EV in the pipeline, based on the Burgman Street 125. This electric scooter (Burgman Street EV) has been spied multiple times on the streets of India, and it is expected to launch in the first half of 2022. It will likely have a maximum range of up to 100 km on a full charge, although the specifications are a mystery right now.

3. Tork T6X

Tork first unveiled the T6X back in 2016, but the launch of this electric motorcycle has been delayed several times now. Tork T6X is now expected to launch in India sometime during 2022. It is expected to offer a range of around 100 km on a full charge, and the top speed will be close to 100 kmph.

4. Hero MotoCorp Vida

Hero MotoCorp will enter the electric scooter segment next year, likely in partnership with Taiwan’s Gogoro. The manufacturer has trademarked the name ‘Vida’, which is expected to be the name of Hero’s first e-scooter. Not a lot of details are available about it yet, but Hero Vida is expected to have swappable batteries.

5. Emflux One

Emflux Motors will launch India’s first electric sportsbike – Emflux One – in 2022. It will be powered by a liquid-cooled induction motor, rated at 72 PS of peak power and 84 Nm of maximum torque. The manufacturer claims that the motorcycle will complete a 0-60 kmph run in just 3 seconds, and would touch a top speed of 200 kmph. It will also get features like a GPS navigation system, smartphone connectivity, etc.

6. Hero Electric AE-47

Hero Electric (different from Hero MotoCorp) will launch a new electric motorcycle in India soon. It will be powered by a 4 kW electric motor, paired with a 3.5 kWh battery pack. The e-bike will have two driving modes – Power and Eco, with an estimated range of 85 kmph and 160 kmph, respectively.

7. Okinawa Oki100

Okinawa Autotech is planning to launch an electric motorcycle in India early next year, named Oki100. It will be a performance-oriented model, and it will feature a swappable battery system. The driving range is expected to be around 200 km on a single charge, along with a top speed around 120 kmph.

8. Okinawa Oki90

Okinawa will also launch a new electric scooter alongside the Oki100, called Oki90. This upcoming e-scooter is expected to have a range of up to 200 kmph on a full charge, and a top speed of around 90 kmph. Similar to its motorcycle sibling, the Oki90 will have swappable battery.

9. Komaki Venice

Komaki has two new EVs in the pipeline, a scooter and a motorcycle. The former will be named Venice, and will have a lot of features on offer, like regenerative braking, smartphone connectivity, massive underseat storage, etc. The technical specifications haven’t been revealed, but we expect the performance and range figures to be impressive.

10. Komaki Ranger

Komaki’s upcoming electric motorcycle will be India’s first electric cruiser, slated to launch in early 2022. Christened ‘Ranger’, the e-bike will be powered by a 4 kW battery pack mated to a 5 kW electric motor. The performance is expected to be decent, while the range would likely be fairly impressive. It will also get smartphone connectivity and regenerative braking, along with cruise control and reverse drive mode.