10 Upcoming Electric SUVs From Top Brands You Should Wait For

Here is the list of 10 upcoming electric SUVs from top brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, and Kia that you should keep an eye on

The electric SUV market is poised for substantial growth in the next 12 to 18 months, with major players like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, and Kia preparing to launch a range of exciting new models. Here’s an early look at the upcoming electric SUVs that are worth waiting for:

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to launch the XUV 3XO EV by the end of 2024, positioning it below the XUV 400 to compete with the Tata Punch EV. While it will share several elements with the XUV 400, including the battery pack, the XUV 3XO EV is expected to offer a slightly reduced range of around 400 km on a full charge. This compact electric SUV will appeal to buyers looking for a more affordable, city-focused electric vehicle with decent range and features.

2&3. Maruti Suzuki eVX & Its Toyota Sibling

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is on track for a launch in early to mid-2025, expected to feature a 60 kWh battery pack, providing a range exceeding 550 km, closely aligning with the concept version. In the latter half of 2025, a Toyota sibling of the eVX will also make its debut. Both models will be built on a derivative of Toyota’s 27 PL platform, sharing several key components and design elements while maintaining their distinct brand identities.

4. Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta EV, which has been spied testing multiple times, is expected to reach dealerships in early 2025. The electric variant is expected to share its motor with the now discontinued base-spec Kona Electric. While heavily inspired by the design of the IC-engined Creta, the Creta EV is projected to deliver a range of approximately 500 km on a full charge, making it a strong contender in the growing electric SUV segment in India.

5,6&7. Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9 & BE.05

The Mahindra XUV.e8 is tentatively set to launch in December 2024 but is likely to officially go on sale in the first half of 2025. Based on the XUV700, the XUV.e8 will closely resemble its concept version in design. It will come equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and other premium features. Additionally, a coupe version of the XUV.e8 is also expected to debut sometime in 2025. The first model from Mahindra’s BE series will also debut next year, further expanding Mahindra’s EV lineup.

8&9. Tata Harrier EV & Safari EV

The Tata Harrier EV, slated for launch in Q1 2025, was showcased as a near-production concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It will offer both single and dual electric motor setups, with an anticipated range of 450-500 km. Additionally, Tata is working on the Safari EV, which will compete directly with the upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8, marking Tata’s continued push into the electric SUV segment.

10. Kia EV9

Kia’s flagship electric SUV, the EV9, is gearing up for its launch on October 3, 2024. This high-end SUV will arrive in India via the CBU route and will come packed with modern technology and upmarket features and it will debut alongside the new-gen Carnival. The top-spec GT-Line 4WD trim is expected to arrive.