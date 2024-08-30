10+ Upcoming Electric Cars Worth The Wait – Maruti, Kia, Tata, Mahindra

Here are over 10 upcoming electric cars from leading brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia that are worth looking forward to

The electric SUV segment is set to expand significantly over the next 12 to 18 months with leading automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, and Kia gearing up to introduce several new models. Here’s an early preview of all the upcoming electric models that you should keep an eye on:

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Mahindra is expected to launch the XUV 3XO EV before the year ends, positioning it below the XUV 400 to rival the Tata Punch EV. Sharing several similarities with the XUV 400, including the battery pack, it is expected to offer a slightly lower range of around 400 km.

2. Maruti Suzuki eVX & Its Toyota Sibling

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is slated for a launch in early to mid-2025 and could feature a 60 kWh battery pack, offering a range of over 550 km, similar to the concept. In the second half of 2025, a Toyota sibling of the eVX will also debut, both models built on a derivative of Toyota’s 27 PL platform and will have several commonalities.

5. Hyundai Creta EV

The Hyundai Creta EV, spied testing many times, is set to hit dealerships early next year. It is expected to borrow its electric motor from the now-discontinued base-spec Kona Electric. Drawing significant influence from the IC-engined Creta, this EV is expected to offer a range of around 500 km on a full charge.

6&7. Mahindra XUV.e8 & XUV.e9

Although the tentative launch is set for December 2024, the Mahindra XUV.e8 is likely to go on sale in the first half of 2025. Based on the IC-engined XUV 700, it will closely mirror the concept in design and will feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and more. The coupe version of the same SUV is also expected to debut in the due course of 2025.

8&9. Tata Harrier EV & Safari EV

The Tata Harrier EV, confirmed for a Q1 2025 launch, was previewed through a near-production concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. It will be available in both single and dual electric motor configurations, with an expected range of around 600 km. The Safari EV also appears to be in the pipeline to take on the forthcoming Mahindra XUV.e8.

10. Kia EV9

Kia’s flagship electric SUV is set to launch on October 2, 2024 boasting a claimed range of 541 km on the WLTP cycle. This SUV will be equipped with advanced technologies and premium features as it will be brought into the country via the CBU channel. The range-topping 4WD trim is expected to be the one heading to India.

11. Kia Carens EV

The first locally produced electric vehicle from Kia will likely be based on the Carens and it will be launched next year. The Korean auto major confirmed the arrival of an electrified RV a while ago but no official confirmation has been made yet.