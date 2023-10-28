10+ Upcoming Electric Cars With Over 500 Km Range In India

These upcoming electric cars from Tata, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia and Hyundai will have claimed range of over 500 km

The Indian automotive market will witness the arrival of many new electric SUVs over the next two years with a driving range of over 500 km on a single charge. Here we have explained about them:

1. Tata Punch EV, Curvv EV & Harrier EV:

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Punch EV, Curvv EV and Harrier EV will have a claimed driving range of more than 500 km. The Punch EV is expected to be the first one to arrive and it will be followed by the Curvv EV, which has been caught testing often in recent times. The Curvv will be offered in its IC-engined avatar as well in the near future while the Harrier EV could be launched later next year.

2. Mahindra XUV.e8:

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will be the first electric SUV born from the XUV.e range and it will be introduced in December 2024. It has several commonalities with the XUV700 and the interior as well as the features list could be shared, although the e-SUV will have more advancements compared to its sibling. Mahindra is also working on the BE.05 future EV.

3. Maruti Suzuki eVX & Its Toyota Sibling:

Late next year, the Maruti Suzuki eVX’s production version could be unveiled before its market launch in early 2025. The five-seater will sit on Toyota’s 27PL platform and will give rise to a Toyota sibling. Both will be equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack, which will enable them to have a driving range of around 550 km. In the global markets, both could be sold in single- and dual-motor setups.

4. Kia EV9, Electric RV, Seltos EV:

It is no secret that Kia is working on an electric RV for India and it may as well give birth to an ICE counterpart. The Kia EV9 flagship seven-seater e-SUV is scheduled for launch in 2025 (541 km range in WLTP cycle) while a Seltos-based electric SUV could also arrive in the coming years to take on midsize e-SUVs such as the upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV.e8, Hyundai Creta EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX and others.

5. New-Gen Hyundai Kona EV & Creta EV:

A few months ago, Hyundai debuted the new generation Kona Electric globally which is more advanced than the model sold in India. Considering its popularity it could be launched here with a driving range close to 500 km. The electrified Creta has already been spied testing many tests on public roads as well and it could be revealed in 2025.