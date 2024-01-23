10+ Upcoming Electric Cars In 2024 To Wait For – Maruti To Kia

Here is the list of the 10 upcoming electric cars in 2024 from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, Kia, Skoda and Volkswagen

The electric SUV segment has been hotly contested in recent times and it will only get hotter as years progress. All the big brands will venture into this burgeoning space as the transition towards electrification has been happening right under our very own eyes. Here are the ten upcoming EVs during the course of this year:

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX & Toyota EV:

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will make its debut later this year and it will spawn a Toyota sibling in early 2025. The midsize electric SUV will likely get two battery and FWD/AWD configurations and expect the claimed range to be over 500 km.

2. Skoda Enyaq iV & Volkswagen ID.4:

Skoda and VW will launch their first electric cars in India this year as the Enyaq iV and ID.4 will be based on the same platform and they will be brought into the country via CBU route. They will cost in the upwards of Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

The electric version of the Hyundai Creta is reported to hit the market before the end of 2024 and it will source batteries from LG Chem. It will have a distinguished exterior compared to the recently facelifted IC-engined Creta while the electric motor driving the front wheels could be the same unit found in the entry-spec Kona Electric.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV300 EV:

Mahindra introduced the updated XUV400 a few weeks ago with big changes to the interior. Similar features will also be found in the forthcoming e-SUV based on the XUV300 compact SUV. It will be positioned below the XUV400 and will be equipped with a battery pack capable of a claimed range of around 350 km. The XUV.e8 is headed to showrooms by end-2024 and it will sit on the INGLO platform. It will be heavily based on the XUV700.

5. Tata Curvv EV & Harrier EV:

Following the launch of the Punch EV, Tata Motors is planning to bring in the Curvv EV in the coming months. It will become the second Tata model to sit on the Acti.ev platform. The Harrier EV will arrive later this year and both these models will have a range of over 500 km.

6. Kia EV9:

With WLTP certified range of 541 km, Kia’s EV9 made its global debut last year. It will be on sale by the end of 2024 or in early 2025 and will be slotted as the brand’s flagship offering as it will sit above the Ioniq 5.