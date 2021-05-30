10 Upcoming Cars To Launch In India By Diwali 2021

Check out our list of the top ten upcoming vehicles that are expected to launch in India before this year’s Diwali festive season

Currently, different states of India are observing varying degrees of lockdown, due to which many new car launches have been delayed. However, things seem to be improving now, slowly but steadily, and automakers are now readying their upcoming vehicles for launch.

Here, we have listed ten vehicles that are expected to launch in the Indian market soon, likely before Diwali this year.

1. New-gen Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki has been working on the new-generation model of the Celerio for quite a while now. The upcoming vehicle has been spied multiple times during road tests, and is expected to launch in our market in the coming months.

The next-gen Celerio is expected to carry forward the same 1.0-litre petrol engine (68 PS and 90 Nm) as the current model, and a 1.2L petrol engine (83 PS and 113 Nm) option might be offered as well.

2. Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai will be launching its Creta-based 7-seater SUV – Alcazar – in the Indian market in June 2021. The vehicle will be available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre petrol (159 PS/192 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel.

The diesel powerplant will likely be offered in a higher state of tune compared to Creta. Both the engines will be available with two gearbox options – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

3. Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra & Mahindra will be launching its XUV500 replacement, named XUV700, in India in October this year. The new model is expected to offer more of everything – space, comfort, features – compared to the outgoing XUV500.

Engine options will likely consist of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mill and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

4. Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq is VW group’s first made-in-India SUV, and it will go on sale in our market in June 2021. It is based on the ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, and it will be available with two powerplant choices.

The first one is a 1.0L TSI petrol motor (115 PS/175 Nm), which will be available with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The second option is a 1.5L TSI petrol motor (150 PS/250 Nm), which would get a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG.

5. New-gen Skoda Octavia

Skoda will also be introducing the next-generation Octavia in the Indian market in June. The production of the sedan has already begun in our country.

The vehicle is likely to be offered with just one engine option – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (190 PS/320 Nm), mated to a 7-speed DSG only.

6. Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen will launch an all-new SUV in India in the second half of this year, named ‘Taigun’. This upcoming model will be based on the same ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform as the Skoda Kushaq.

VW Taigun will also get the same two engine choices as its Skoda counterpart – a 1.0L turbo-petrol and a 1.5L turbo-petrol – with the same gearbox options as well.

7. Volkswagen Tiguan facelift

Volkswagen is also planning to introduce the Tiguan facelift (5 seater) in our market, likely in the coming months. Just like the previous model, the facelifted Tiguan will be a CBU import in limited numbers.

The facelifted Tiguan will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which can generate a peak power and torque of 190 PS and 320 Nm, respectively, paired with a 7-speed DSG.

8. MG Astor

At the 2020 Auto Expo last year, MG Motor revealed a petrol-powered version of the ZS SUV, which until now has only been offered as a pure EV in the country. The ICE version of the ZS could be called Astor, and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the country.

Powering the car could be 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, as well as 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engines. The former could produce around 120 PS and 150 Nm, while the latter could be rated at 163 PS/230 Nm. The transmission options will likely include a 6-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional automatic.

9. Tata HBX

Tata is currently working on launching a new micro-SUV that will go on to become the entry point for the carmaker’s SUV portfolio in the country. Showcased as the HBX concept at the 2020 Auto Expo, the production-ready version of the car will likely be named Hornbill.

The micro SUV will be based on Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language and will come equipped with features like a semi-digital instrument cluster, a Harman-sourced premium sound system. It will be plonked with the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine (86 PS/113 Nm) as the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. Transmissions options will include a 5-speed MT and an optional automatic gearbox.

10. Audi e-Tron

Audi e-Tron electric SUV is expected to arrive in the Indian market in June this year. It will be powered by a 95 kWh battery pack, paired to two electric motors – 125 kW on the front axle and 140 kW on the rear axle.

The maximum power output is rated at 360 PS, while the peak torque output is rated at 561 Nm (408 PS and 664 Nm in boost mode). Audi e-Tron offers a WLTP-tested driving range of 440 km.