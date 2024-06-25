The next instalment of the Auto Expo in 2025 will see the debut of multiple new cars including the Creta EV, Maruti eVX, Skoda Compact SUV, Harrier EV and more

Auto Expo has always served as a podium for car manufacturers in India to showcase new products in the form of concepts as well as finished models which are ready to go into production. Much like the 2023 Auto Expo, the upcoming 2025 Auto Expo will witness the showcase of a variety of new products including EVs, a compact SUV, hybrid cars as well as 7-seater SUVs. So, let’s look at the upcoming cars to debut at the Auto Expo 2025.

1. Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai’s first mass-market electric car for the Indian market, the Creta EV is currently in the testing phase. As of now, the Korean carmaker has only introduced electric vehicles targeted at the premium segment i.e. Kona EV and IONIQ 5. The electrified Creta will likely be revealed by the end of 2024 and could be launched at the 2025 Auto Expo. In terms of the powertrain, it will use a 45 kWh battery pack with the power output rated at 138 bhp and 255 Nm of peak torque. The design will be familiar to the conventionally powered Creta Facelift, although with some EV-specific touches.

2. Maruti Suzuki eVX

Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to debut in India at the 2025 Auto Expo. The company’s first EV has already been spied testing multiple times in the country. The electric SUV will be underpinned by a brand new born-electric skateboard platform. In terms of dimensions, the production-spec vehicle will measure 4.3 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2700mm. As per the details revealed by the company, the EV will be available in two battery pack options i.e. a 48 kWh unit with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres and a larger 60 kWh battery delivering 550 kilometres on a single charge.

3. Tata Harrier EV

The Harrier EV was last showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its concept form and is expected to debut in India next year at the 2025 Auto Expo. The electric SUV will be based on the heavily modified electric-specific version of the OMEGA-Arc platform. Expected to be powered by a battery pack of around 60 kWh, the electrified Harrier will likely deliver a claimed range of around 500 kilometres. The design will be inspired by the Harrier facelift and will have some electric-specific touches. It will also get a dual-motor AWD setup.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8

Based on the brand’s born-electric INGLO platform, the Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to be launched in India at the 2025 Auto Expo. The electrified version of XUV700 will draw power from an 80 kWh battery pack, producing a power output in the range of 227-345 bhp. It will be available in both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations using a single and dual motor setup, respectively. In terms of dimensions, it will be marginally larger as compared to the XUV700.

5. Skoda Compact SUV

The Skoda compact SUV is due for a launch in India next year and it could debut at the 2025 Auto Expo. Spotted testing a few times in the country, the test mule highlighted the design of the SUV which includes an inverted L-shaped LED tail lamps, a split headlamp setup, a subtle roof spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp and overall, it seems to share a lot with the Kushaq. Based on the familiar MQB A0 IN platform, it will be powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine putting out 115 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. Skoda will offer a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options with its new compact SUV.

6. Kia EV9

The flagship electric SUV from Kia, the EV9 first debuted in India at the 2023 Auto Expo in its concept guise. The Korean carmaker has confirmed the launch of EV9 in the Indian market and it is slated for a debut next year at the 2025 Auto Expo as a part of the brand’s 2.0 strategy. The three-row SUV will sit above the EV6 in the company’s portfolio. Internationally, the EV9 comes in multiple powertrain options, including a RWD and AWD system. The WLTP claimed range of the Kia’s flagship electric SUV goes up to 541 kilometres on a single charge using a 99.8 kWh battery pack.

7. Kia Syros

Kia is currently testing a new compact SUV for the Indian market and it will likely debut at the 2025 Auto Expo. Internally codenamed AY, the sub-4-meter SUV is expected to go by the name Syros in the domestic market, as revealed by a recent trademark filing. The upcoming Kia compact SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in the brand’s lineup. The test mule of the Kia Syros has been spotted a few times in the country and it will be available in both electric and petrol-powered versions.

8. Toyota Fortuner MHEV

The mild-hybrid version of the Toyota Fortuner has already debuted in South Africa in April this year. The Fortuner Hybrid could debut in the next year i.e. 2025, most likely at the Auto Expo. The three-row SUV is powered by the familiar 2.8 litre 1GD-FTV diesel engine, paired with a 48V mild hybrid system, resulting in better fuel efficiency. As per Toyota, the Fortuner MHEV is 5% more frugal than the regular Fortuner 2.8 diesel. The power output figures stand at 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and comes with both 2WD as well as 4WD configurations.

9. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 7-Seater & Toyota Hyryder 7-Seater

Codenamed Y17, Maruti Suzuki is currently working on the 7-seater version of the Grand Vitara. Expected to debut at the 2025 Auto Expo, the SUV will be based on Suzuki’s Global C platform which also underpins the Grand Vitara. Despite sharing the underpinnings, the wheelbase will be longer to leverage the 3rd-row seats and a good amount of boot space.

Under the hood, the Grand Vitara-based 7-seater SUV will likely carry forward the existing 1.5 litre K15C mild-hybrid petrol and the 1.5 litre 3-cylinder strong hybrid engines. Much like its Maruti Suzuki counterpart, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyrdyder will also get a 7-seater version and is expected to be launched around the same timeline as the Grand Vitara 7-seater.