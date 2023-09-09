10 Upcoming Cars In The Coming Months – Tata, Citroen To Mahindra

In the coming months of this year and the remaining days of this month, a host of new cars are waiting to be launched in India

The month of September 2023 has already witnessed launches across different segments and price brackets such as the updated Hyundai i20 and Venue with added features including ADAS, Volvo C40 Recharge, highly anticipated Honda Elevate, MG Astor Blackstorm Edition and BMW 2 Series M Performance Edition taking advantage of the festive season furore. In the coming months and the remaining days of this month, more new cars are waiting to be introduced:

1. Tata Nexon Facelift & Nexon EV Facelift:

The facelifted Nexon and Nexon EV take design inspiration from the Curvv concept. In addition to the exterior changes, they gain a larger infotainment screen, a new all-digital console, six airbags, capacitive climate controls, front ventilated seats, etc. The ICE Nexon is equipped with a new seven-speed DCT while the Nexon EV facelift comes with a longer range of 465 km.

2. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The bookings for the Citroen C3 Aircross will begin by the middle of this month and its prices will be announced in October. Based on the same CMP platform as the C3, the midsize SUV will be available in five- and seven-seater layouts. It will derive power from a 1.2L turbo petrol engine delivering 110 PS and 190 Nm, paired with a six-speed MT only.

3. Tata Harrier Facelift & Safari Facelift:

The facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari are influenced by the design of the Harrier EV concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The cabin will receive a number of new updates as well and the familiar 2.0L diesel engine will be carried over.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will be slotted below the Scorpio Classic and it will be retailed in seven- and nine-seater configurations upon launch later this month in India. It will be powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, mated to a manual gearbox.

5. Tata Punch EV:

In October, Tata will launch the electric version of the Punch in India. It will be incorporated with Ziptron and will be the first EV to sit on the modified ALFA platform. Expect the range to hover around 350 km and it will be positioned above the Tiago EV and Tigor EV.

6. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

In the coming months, Toyota will bring in a compact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. To likely be dubbed the Urban Cruiser Taisor, it will have minor visual and interior changes compared to its donor. It will use a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.

7. Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV:

On September 15, Mercedes-Benz will announce the prices of the EQE SUV and it will join the lineup comprising EQS sedan and EQB sedan. Underpinned by the EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform, it is sold in RWD and AWD configurations globally with a WLTP-certified range of close to 600 km.

8. Lexus LM MPV:

The Lexus LM has a lot in common with the Toyota Vellfire and is based on the TNGA-K platform. It also uses the familiar 2.5L hybrid petrol engine producing around 250 PS and 239 Nm. It will be packed with features on the inside and will have an overall length of more than five metres.