10 Upcoming Cars In 2022 – Scorpio Sting To New Brezza

Check out our list of the top ten cars that are expected to launch in India next year, for which the anticipation is extremely high

The Indian automobile industry is currently on the path to recovery, after braving through some major slowdowns. Despite production constraints like the global semiconductor shortage, the demand for new cars is decently strong, and carmakers are looking to launch new cars to attract more customers.

Plenty of new cars are slated to go on sale soon, in almost every segment of our car market. Here, we listed our pick of the top ten most highly anticipated vehicles that are scheduled to or speculated to launch in India in 2022.

1. Maruti Baleno facelift

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on another facelift for the Baleno, which is expected to go on sale early next year. The updated model has already been spotted without disguise, and the changes to the design are quite noticeable. At the front, it will get a new grille, restyled headlamps, and redesigned bumpers. The taillamp design will also be updated, and the alloy wheels will be new as well. The powertrain options will likely remain unchanged though.

2. Honda City hybrid

Honda is planning to launch the City hybrid in India, likely around mid-2022. The vehicle will be powered by a 1.5L petrol engine (98 PS), mated to an e-CVT, along with two electric motors – one functioning as a generator and the other as a propulsion motor (109 PS). The City hybrid will be the first mainstream hybrid vehicle to go on sale in India.

3. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai recently introduced the Creta facelift at the 2021 GIIAS. Although initially meant for the Indonesian market, the updated Creta will make its way to India as well, likely during the second half of 2022. The SUV will have a completely new front end, inspired by the Tucson, along with an updated rear section. The interior will feature minimal changes, and the powertrain options will likely remain unchanged.

4. Skoda Slavia

Skoda will unveil the Slavia in India on November 18, and the upcoming sedan will go on sale in India around early-2022. The Slavia is larger in dimensions than the Rapid, and will be a replacement for it upon launch. The sedan will be available with two engine options – a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 1.5L turbo-petrol unit – with both manual and automatic transmission choices on offer.

5. Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen is also planning to launch a new sedan in India, which will share its architecture and powertrain options with Skoda Slavia. Speculated to be named ‘Virtus’, this upcoming VW sedan is slated to launch in our market in the second half of 2022, as a replacement for the Vento. Just like the Slavia, the upcoming Virtus will be larger and more premium than the Vento.

6. New-gen Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra has been working on the next-generation Scorpio for a long while now, which is currently expected to launch in the first half of next year. The SUV will be underpinned by an updated version of the Thar’s ladder-frame platform, and it is expected to be available with two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

7. Kia Carens

Kia is planning to expand its lineup in the Indian market, and the next model in the pipeline is a new MPV. Speculated to be named ‘Carens’, the upcoming Kia MPV has already been spotted multiple times during road testing in our country. The vehicle is expected to be available with a choice between a 1.5L NA petrol engine and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine, with manual and automatic gearbox options available.

8. Jeep Meridian

A few months ago, Jeep globally unveiled the Compass-based 7-seater SUV, named Commander. The new SUV features plenty of changes to the exterior design over the Compass, but the platform and interior design are shared between the two. The SUV will go on sale in India around mid-2022, but under a new name – Meridian.

9. New-Gen Maruti Vitara Brezza/Toyota Urban Cruiser

Maruti Suzuki is working on the second-gen Vitara Brezza, and the new model has already been spotted undergoing road testing. The design of the SUV will feature plenty of changes, while maintaining familiarity with the current model. A lot more premium equipment is expected to be on offer. The 1.5L petrol engine (105 PS/138 Nm) is expected to remain unchanged though.

10. Mahindra eKUV100

First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, Mahindra eKUV100 is speculated to launch in India around early-2022. The SUV is expected to be powered by a 15.9 kWh battery pack, connected to a 40 kW electric motor. The vehicle will likely deliver 150 km of maximum driving range, and its price is expected to start at around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom).