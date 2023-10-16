10 Upcoming Cars For Under Rs. 10 Lakh (Including 8 New SUVs)

Here we have explained about all the upcoming cars that are expected to be priced under Rs. 10 lakh in India

The below Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) segment will see plenty of action over the next couple of years and here we have brought a lowdown of all the possible launches:

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzire:

The new generation Swift will make its global debut in Japan later this month and is expected to go on sale in India in early 2024. Its sedan sibling, the new-gen Dzire, will launch in the due course of next year and both will have design similarities. The interior will be more upmarket in both models and an all-new 1.2L strong hybrid petrol engine will be introduced on them.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

In early 2024, Kia India will launch the facelifted Sonet and the compact SUV will get big changes inside and out. While no big mechanical revisions are expected, the design will be in line with the latest crop of Kia SUVs and the cabin will come with more advanced features and technologies.

3. Tata Punch EV:

The electric version of the Tata Punch will likely be positioned below the Tigor EV and it could cost slightly below Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It will have a charging port mounted on the front fender while the interior will have a lot in common with the recently facelifted Nexon EV. The exterior will also get changes to differentiate itself from its ICE sibling and expect the claimed range to be up to 350 km. It will go on sale in the coming months.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Expected to be positioned below the Scorpio Classic, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus could be offered in seven- and nine-seater layouts and it will be powered by a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine, paired with a manual transmission. Expect the launch to happen in the coming weeks.

5. Skoda & VW Compact SUVs:

Reports indicate that Skoda is working on a compact SUV to take on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and others and thus we can assume that a badge-engineered VW could also be on the horizon. The sub-four-metre Skoda SUV could be underpinned by the same MQB A0 IN platform and expect a 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol to be offered, coupled with an MT or an AT. Do not expect it to arrive before late 2024.

6. Toyota Taisor:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The compact SUV coupe could reach showrooms before the end of this year or in early 2024 and it will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

7. Next-Gen Hyundai Venue:

By 2025, Hyundai will reportedly introduce the second-generation Venue in India. While the existing powertrain may be retained, the interior and exterior will be subjected to a major overhaul.

8. MG Compact SUV:

A compact SUV from MG, based on the same platform as the Comet EV, will arrive in 2025. It will take on Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter directly in the micro SUV space.