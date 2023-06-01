10 Upcoming Car & Bike Launches In June 2023 In India

Here we have explained about the upcoming cars and bikes that are waiting to be launched in the month of June 2023

BMW India will announce the prices of the M2 today and over the course of this month, a number of new motorcycles and cars are waiting to make their debut or get launched. Here we have an in-depth look at them:

1. Honda Elevate:

The global debut of the Honda Elevate will be hosted on June 6 ahead of its market launch in the third quarter of this CY. The midsize SUV takes design inspiration from the global CR-V and WR-V and it will sit on the same platform as the fifth-generation City. It will initially be powered by a 1.5L VTEC petrol engine, paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT.

2. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

On June 7, Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of the Jimny. The lifestyle off-road SUV will be sold in Zeta and Alpha variants and it will be equipped with a 1.5L K15B petrol engine, developing 105 PS and 134 Nm, linked with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT, sending power to all four wheels as standard.

3. Bajaj-Triumph Roadster/Scrambler:

On June 27, the first motorcycles from Bajaj and Triumph’s partnership will be unveiled in London. The scrambler and roadster will feature an all-new 400 cc engine while 250 cc iterations of them are also said to be under development. Following their premiere, one or both of them will go on sale in markets like India and they will be rolled out of Bajaj’s Chakan plant.

4. Mahindra Thar New Base Variant:

A new entry-level variant of the Mahindra Thar will reportedly launch soon in India. According to the leaked document, the new AX (AC) will be positioned below the existing AX (O) and LX variants and will miss out on some features compared to the AX (O).

5. Mercedes-AMG SL55:

The seventh-gen Mercedes-AMG SL series will be brought to India via launch on June 22 as the regular SL and 4WD SL55 will be introduced. A 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine will kick out 469 bhp and 700 Nm and it will be mated to a nine-speed AT, which helps in achieving zero to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds.

6. Hero Karizma XMR 210:

Already showcased to dealers, we do expect Hero MotoCorp to host the world debut of the all-new Karizma XMR this month before its market launch later this year. Drawing design inspiration from the original Karizma, it will derive power from an all-new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine developing around 25 bhp and 30 Nm.

7. Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus New Variants:

Besides the Trail Concept and Sport Concept for the Taigun midsize SUV, it will also gain GT manual variant this month. In addition, the Virtus will also come with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine, now linked with a six-speed manual transmission.