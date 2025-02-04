10 Upcoming MPVs You Should Know About In India

Here is an overview of the 10 new MPVs expected to launch in India over the next 12 to 18 months across different segments

The MPV segment in India is all pumped for notable expansion as manufacturers prepare to launch a mix of ICE and electric models over the next 12 to 18 months. A surge in compact and hybrid MPVs is also expected, catering to a wide range of consumer needs. Here’s a closer look at some of the upcoming options that are expected to hit the market:

1. Kia Carens Facelift:

The Kia Carens facelift will come with updated styling including redesigned LED headlamps connected by a sleek light bar, a refreshed grille with new inserts and newly designed alloy wheels. Both the front and rear bumpers will see revisions, along with updated tail lamps. While the equipment list is expected to receive enhancements, the powertrain options are likely to remain unchanged. Expect the launch to happen sometime this year.

2. Kia Electric RV:

Kia is developing an electric vehicle based on the Carens platform, designed specifically for the Indian market. Targeting family-oriented buyers, this upcoming EV is expected to offer a driving range of over 450 km. Compared to the ICE-powered Carens, it will feature EV-specific design updates both inside and out. Slated for a late 2025 debut, it could pave the way for a new midsize electric MPV segment in India.

3, 4&5. Kia Carnival Hi-limo, Hyundai Staria & Updated Toyota Vellfire:

The four-seater Kia Carnival Hi-limo as well as the Hyundai Staria was showcased at the Auto Expo last month. The former is essentially the more upmarket version of the regular Carnival aiming to offer a more sophisticated in-cabin experience. The latter demonstrated its practicality, spaciousness and upscale features at the motoring show but no official launch plans have been announced yet. As for Toyota, the mid-life update for the Vellfire is expected along the course of 2025 too.

6. MG M9:

The MG M9 was officially unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo and is set to launch soon. This luxury MPV will be powered by a 90 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 500 km on a single charge. It supports DC fast charging and features a single front-mounted motor generating 241 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The M9 is expected to be introduced in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

7&8. Maruti Suzuki & Toyota Compact MPVs:

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a compact MPV, codenamed YDB, which will be positioned below the Ertiga in its lineup. Expected to rival the Renault Triber, the YDB may take design cues from the JDM-spec Spacia MPV. It is likely to be powered by a strong hybrid 1.2L petrol engine, and a Toyota-badged version could also be introduced in the future.

9&10. New Nissan MPV & Next-Gen Renault Kiger:

Nissan is preparing to expand its lineup in India over the next three years with a compact MPV potentially in the works. Expected to share its platform with the Renault Triber, this MPV could come with a competitive price tag and familiar powertrain options. Additionally, the next-generation Renault Kiger is reportedly under development for a future launch.