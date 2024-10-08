10 Upcoming 7-Seater Cars Launching Within The Next 12 Months

Over the next 12 to 15 months, the 7-seater passenger car segment will witness the arrival of a host of new models and here we have listed them

Several automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Toyota, Kia, Jeep, Ford, Skoda and MG are gearing up to launch new seven-seater vehicles in India by the end of next year. These models will cater to the growing demand for spacious family-oriented SUVs and MPVs. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from each brand:

1. MG Gloster Facelift:

The MG Gloster facelift is slated for release in the next few months bringing a series of subtle design tweaks and interior upgrades aimed at enhancing its premium appeal. While cosmetic changes will refresh its look, the existing powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged.

2. Jeep Meridian Facelift:

The updated Jeep Meridian is expected to debut in late 2024, featuring a mid-cycle update with several visual enhancements and interior upgrades. Notably, it will now come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), significantly boosting its tech appeal. Exterior changes will include a redesigned grille, updated front and rear bumpers, and newly styled alloy wheels, etc.

3. New Ford Endeavour:

The fourth generation Ford Endeavour/Everest is already on sale in the international markets for quite a while now and it could be heading to India as well. Ford has confirmed recommencing production at its Tamil Nadu plant and if it decides to reenter the domestic market, the new Endeavour could be an apt choice.

4&5. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Hyryder:

The three-row versions of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are on their way to showrooms in H1 2025. They will appeal to a wider buyer base due to the addition of a new row of seats. The exterior and interior will also receive notable tweaks while the equipment list will be more premium.

6&7. Mahindra XUV.e8 & XUV.e9:

The production-spec XUV.e series will debut next year in India. Both the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9 will be based on the INGLO platform and the latter is essentially the coupe version of the former. The zero-emission SUVs will have plenty in common with the ICE XUV700 and they could be sold with two battery options.

8&9. Kia Carens Facelift & Carens EV:

Kia has confirmed bringing in its first mass market EV for India next year and it could be based on the Carens. It will be positioned in the midsize segment seeking to attract buyers family-based customers with a driving range of 450 to 500 km on a single charge. The IC-engined Carens is also due an update midway through 2025.

10. New Skoda Kodiaq:

The second generation Skoda Kodiaq has already been caught on camera testing multiple times on Indian soil. It will be introduced in 2025 with an assortment of revisions inside and out with a more advanced features list and it will be based on an upgraded platform with larger dimensions. However, no powertrain changes are expected.