10+ Upcoming 2W Launches Within The Next 3 Months

In the list of upcoming 2W launches, we have explained about new models from Hero, Honda, Royal Enfield, TVS, Triumph, Ather, Ola, etc

Over the next three months, the Indian two-wheeler market will witness a slew of new scooters and motorcycles launching across different segments and price brackets.

1. Hero Karizma XMR 210:

The new-gen Karizma, showcased to dealers recently, will hit showrooms in the coming weeks and it will feature a new 210 cc liquid-cooled engine. The design will be more modern compared to the old model and it could be priced competitively against Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Yamaha R15 V4.

2. Honda CB 350 Cruiser:

Taking design inspiration from the Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 sold globally, Honda is expected to launch a cruiser-styled motorcycle based on the CB350 platform before the end of this year in India.

3. TVS Creon:

On August 23, TVS will unveil a brand new scooter in Dubai and it could be the production version of the Creon concept displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo. It will likely be sportier than iQube with a brand new styling and the claimed range could be well over 150 km.

4. TVS Apache RTX 310:

The upcoming flagship naked streetfighter from TVS could be dubbed the Apache RTX 310 and it will debut ahead of the festive season. It will use the same engine and platform as the RR310 supersport and will be loaded with premium features.

5. Triumph Scrambler 400X:

The Triumph Scrambler 400X will have a longer wheelbase, larger front wheel, block pattern tyres, higher ground clearance, split seats, sturdier footpegs, slightly different handlebar and taller seat height compared to the recently launched Speed 400 to adhere to the needs of the off-roading enthusiasts. Its prices will be announced in October.

6. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

The upcoming Himalayan 450 will kick start the all-new 450 cc range and it will be launched soon in India. It will be equipped with a 450 cc liquid-cooled engine capable of 40 PS and will feature a slipper clutch, all LED lighting, digital cluster with navigation, USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, switchable ABS and so on.

7. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

Within the next two months, Royal Enfield will bring in the new generation Bullet 350. It will have a lot in common with the latest Classic 350 and will be positioned aggressively to cater to entry-level 350 cc buyers.

8. Royal Enfield Single-Seater Classic 350:

Spotted testing already, the single-seater bobber based on the Classic 350 is expected to be introduced before the end of this CY. It will have white-walled tyres and slightly different ergonomics while the platform and powertrain will be borrowed from the regular roadster.

9. Ola Electric Scooter & Bikes:

On August 15, Ola Electric will unveil new products and the series could include a new electric scooter and a range of motorcycles pertaining to different segments and they were teased a while ago by the brand’s CEO.

10. Ather 450S:

On August 3, Ather Energy will launch the more affordable 450S and teasers suggest that it will have an LCD instrument console. It is expected to be powered by a 3 kWh battery pack having a claimed range of around 115 km.

11. Yamaha R3 & MT-03:

The long waited motorcycles will finally hit the market this festive season and they will be powered by a 321 cc parallel twin-cylinder DOHC engine developing a maximum power output of 42 PS and 29.6 Nm of peak torque. Both will have several commonalities and the features list will come with full-LED lighting, a dual-channel ABS system, upside-down front forks, a rear monoshock, an LCD console, etc.