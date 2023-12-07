10+ Upcoming 2-Wheeler Launches Over The Next 8 Days In India

Here we have talked about the upcoming 2-wheeler launches within the next eight days in the domestic market

The IBW 2023 event in Goa will witness the launch of a host of new motorcycles from brands like Kawasaki and Triumph while electric scooter brands such as Gogoro and Simple will introduce new models soon as well.

1. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R:

Expected to be priced around Rs. 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated version of Kawasaki’s Ninja ZX-6R will likely be launched at India Bike Week 2023 starting tomorrow. Packed with features and a suite of electronic aids, the 2024 iteration gets minor cosmetic updates and derives power from a 636 cc, in-line, four-cylinder engine pushing out 129 bhp and 69 Nm.

2. Triumph Stealth Editions:

Triumph Motorcycles India has teased the special Stealth Edition for its range of motorcycles and we expect the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X to receive the visual enhancement along with their bigger siblings at IBW.

3. New Kawasaki W175:

The 2024 Kawasaki W175 will be introduced tomorrow with cosmetic updates, new graphics and probably new colour schemes. The teaser shows the presence of alloy wheels and thus they will be wrapped in tubeless tyres. No powertrain and mechanical changes are likely on the cards.

4. Kawasaki Eliminator:

Kawasaki could unveil the Eliminator 450 cruiser at the IBW 2023 event. In the global markets, it is equipped with a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine kicking out 45 bhp and 42.6 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

5. Aprilia RS 457:

The made-in-India Aprilia RS 457 will likely be priced around Rs. 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) upon launch tomorrow at IBW. It is heavily influenced by the design of the RSV4 and RS660 and is equipped with a 457 cc parallel-twin producing 47 bhp.

6. Gogoro CrossOver:

The CrossOver adventure electric scooter is expected to be the first offering from the Taiwan-based brand and it will be launched on December 12, 2023. Made its world debut in late 2023, it uses a 7.5kW electric motor and a couple of swappable battery packs. It is claimed to have a riding range of around 100 km on a single charge.

7. Simple Dot One:

On December 15, Simple Energy will launch its affordable electric scooter dubbed the Dot One and it will be priced under Rs. 1 lakh. It will compete against the Ola S1X range and its deliveries will begin in January 2024.

8.Yamaha R3 & MT-03:

The market launch of the long-awaited Yamaha R3 and MT-03 will be hosted on December 15, 2023 in India. Both will be brought into the country via CBU route and they will be powered by a 321 cc parallel twin. Expect them to carry a premium price tag considering that they are full imports.