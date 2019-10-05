10 Things To Know About New Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mini-SUV

Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Presso, the ‘micro-SUV’ at a starting price of Rs 3.69 lakh

First showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo as the Future S concept, Maruti Suzuki has now launched the micro-SUV S-Presso in India at a starting price of Rs 3.69 lakh, which goes up to Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level model will be positioned above the Alto and under the Celerio in Maruti Suzuki’s India line-up.

Here are the 10 things to know about the S-Press

1. Variants

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available in four trims for now, which are – Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+. The top two variants are also available with an optional auto transmission (VXi AGS and VXi+ AGS).

2. Exteriors

While the Future S concept had a curvy and aggressive look to it, the S-Presso turned out to feature a boxy appearance. It gets a high bonnet line along with an SUV like stance. The dual tone bumpers and the plastic cladding all around, give the car a rugged look. The S-Presso seems to borrow elements from the Vitara Brezza, including the chrome accents in the front grille.

3. Dimensions

Length 3,565 mm
Width 1,520 mm
Height 1,549 mm (Std, LXi) 1,564 mm (VXi, VXI+)
Wheelbase 2,380 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm

 The new S-Presso has a length of 3,565 mm, a width of 1,520 mm and is 1,564 mm tall (VXi, VXi+ variants). It has a 2,380 mm long wheelbase. For the car its size, the 180 mm of ground clearance is commendable, and will certainly be a boon while driving on bad roads.

4. Interiors

Inside the cabin, the S-Presso gets a digital speedometer and tachometer located in the middle of the dashboard and encircled by a circular housing. The idea seems to be inspired from Mini. The top-end variant comes equipped with all-black interiors along with orange trim. A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system is situated right below the centre console.

5. Features

The S-Presso comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay Studio 2.0 integration, same as the new Wagon R and Baleno. It also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted Bluetooth and audio controls, front power windows, 12V power socket and a rear parcel tray.

6. Engine 

Displacement 998 cc
Power 68 PS @ 4000rpm
Torque 90 Nm @ 3500rpm
Transmission 5-speed manual/5-speed auto

 The S-Presso gets only one engine option for now, which is a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit, mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed auto gear shift transmission. The engine has been borrowed from the Alto K10 hatchback, and makes 68 PS of peak power and 90 Nm of peak torque. The S-Presso is built on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect platform, just like the new Wagon R, Swift and Baleno.

7. Mileage

Maruti Suzuki claims the Std and LXi variants of the S-Presso to deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.4km/l. On the other hand, the VXi and VXi+ trims are said to return a mileage of 21.7km/l. The Alto K10 with the same engine delivers a better mileage by about 2.25km/l. However, it should be noted that the Alto K10 has a BS4-compliant engine.

8. Safety

The S-Presso comes with driver side airbag, rear parking sensors, speed sensing door lock, ABS with EBD, a high-speed alert system as standard. The top-end VXi+ variant gets an additional passenger airbag over the other models.

 

9. Price

Maruti Suzuki has priced the S-Presso at Rs 3.69 lakh for the base variant to Rs 4.91 lakh for the top-end automatic variant (ex-showroom). Here is the variant-wise price list of the S-Presso.

Variant Price
Std Rs 3.69 lakh
LXi Rs 4.05 lakh
VXi Rs 4.25 lakh
VXi+ Rs 4.48 lakh
VXi AGS Rs 4.68 lakh
VXi+ AGS Rs 4.91 lakh

10. Rivals

The S-Presso rivals the likes of the newly launched Renault Kwid facelift and Datsun Redi-GO along with Hyundai Santro. It is yet to be seen how the launch of S-Presso impacts the sales of the Alto K10 hatchback.

 