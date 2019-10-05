10 Things To Know About New Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Mini-SUV

Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-Presso, the ‘micro-SUV’ at a starting price of Rs 3.69 lakh
First showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo as the Future S concept, Maruti Suzuki has now launched the micro-SUV S-Presso in India at a starting price of Rs 3.69 lakh, which goes up to Rs 4.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The entry-level model will be positioned above the Alto and under the Celerio in Maruti Suzuki’s India line-up.
Here are the 10 things to know about the S-Press
1. Variants
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available in four trims for now, which are – Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+. The top two variants are also available with an optional auto transmission (VXi AGS and VXi+ AGS).
2. Exteriors
While the Future S concept had a curvy and aggressive look to it, the S-Presso turned out to feature a boxy appearance. It gets a high bonnet line along with an SUV like stance. The dual tone bumpers and the plastic cladding all around, give the car a rugged look. The S-Presso seems to borrow elements from the Vitara Brezza, including the chrome accents in the front grille.
3. Dimensions
|Length
|3,565 mm
|Width
|1,520 mm
|Height
|1,549 mm (Std, LXi) 1,564 mm (VXi, VXI+)
|Wheelbase
|2,380 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
The new S-Presso has a length of 3,565 mm, a width of 1,520 mm and is 1,564 mm tall (VXi, VXi+ variants). It has a 2,380 mm long wheelbase. For the car its size, the 180 mm of ground clearance is commendable, and will certainly be a boon while driving on bad roads.
4. Interiors
Inside the cabin, the S-Presso gets a digital speedometer and tachometer located in the middle of the dashboard and encircled by a circular housing. The idea seems to be inspired from Mini. The top-end variant comes equipped with all-black interiors along with orange trim. A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system is situated right below the centre console.
5. Features
The S-Presso comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Maruti Suzuki’s Smartplay Studio 2.0 integration, same as the new Wagon R and Baleno. It also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include a digital instrument cluster, steering-mounted Bluetooth and audio controls, front power windows, 12V power socket and a rear parcel tray.
6. Engine
|Displacement
|998 cc
|Power
|68 PS @ 4000rpm
|Torque
|90 Nm @ 3500rpm
|Transmission
|5-speed manual/5-speed auto
The S-Presso gets only one engine option for now, which is a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit, mated to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed auto gear shift transmission. The engine has been borrowed from the Alto K10 hatchback, and makes 68 PS of peak power and 90 Nm of peak torque. The S-Presso is built on Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect platform, just like the new Wagon R, Swift and Baleno.
7. Mileage
Maruti Suzuki claims the Std and LXi variants of the S-Presso to deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.4km/l. On the other hand, the VXi and VXi+ trims are said to return a mileage of 21.7km/l. The Alto K10 with the same engine delivers a better mileage by about 2.25km/l. However, it should be noted that the Alto K10 has a BS4-compliant engine.
8. Safety
The S-Presso comes with driver side airbag, rear parking sensors, speed sensing door lock, ABS with EBD, a high-speed alert system as standard. The top-end VXi+ variant gets an additional passenger airbag over the other models.
9. Price
Maruti Suzuki has priced the S-Presso at Rs 3.69 lakh for the base variant to Rs 4.91 lakh for the top-end automatic variant (ex-showroom). Here is the variant-wise price list of the S-Presso.
|Variant
|Price
|Std
|Rs 3.69 lakh
|LXi
|Rs 4.05 lakh
|VXi
|Rs 4.25 lakh
|VXi+
|Rs 4.48 lakh
|VXi AGS
|Rs 4.68 lakh
|VXi+ AGS
|Rs 4.91 lakh
10. Rivals
The S-Presso rivals the likes of the newly launched Renault Kwid facelift and Datsun Redi-GO along with Hyundai Santro. It is yet to be seen how the launch of S-Presso impacts the sales of the Alto K10 hatchback.